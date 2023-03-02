Jeff Probst reacts to Survivor 44 premiere medical madness

The host addresses three medical scares in three days, a special dedication, and more from the season premiere.

He warned us. Host Jeff Probst told us months ago that Survivor 44 would be a dangerous season, and we did not have to wait long for that to unfold on Wednesday's two-hour season premiere.

Just minutes into the game, Bruce Perreault banged his head into a beam while trying to duck under an obstacle in a challenge. While he temporarily recovered after being tended to by doctors, the pain and headaches returned later that night and he had to be medically evacuated from the game. (He's already been invited back to compete in a future season.)

Day 2 brought another medical scare when Matthew Grinstead-Mayle took a nasty fall while climbing a giant rock. The player separated his shoulder and sliced his hand and foot open. Luckily, he was allowed to stay in the game after being examined and tended to.

However, the medical scares were not done. Day 3 brought yet another incident when Brandon Cottom felt dizzy and started cramping up during a challenge. Once again, the challenge had to be interrupted while medical attended to Brandon, ultimately letting him sit out the rest of the contest to recuperate while the competition continued on without him. He was then allowed to continue in the game, and used a (not so hidden) immunity idol to save himself at Tribal Council.

We caught up with Probst (who also just launched a new official Survivor podcast called On Fire with Jeff Probst) to get the scoop on all those medical scares, a unique opening to the season, a very special dedication at the end, and more. (Also make sure to read our full premiere episode recap and watch a hilarious deleted scene.)

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: In some ways, that is the wildest opening to a Survivor season I have ever seen, as you for the first time ever took us inside a confessional interview session with Carolyn. And not only that, but you did it as the very first shot of the season! Tell me about how and why that came about.

JEFF PROBST: I love that you chose this as a question because I thought it was such an inspired idea. It came from Dave Armstrong, one of our amazing editors. He was responsible for the opening of the premiere. What struck Dave was how much this moment told us about Carolyn, without her ever answering the question. Not only was it a fun, fresh way to start the season, but it was a character revealing moment. Our editors are responsible for so many of the ideas you see on the show. We have a tremendous team of storytellers and they have total freedom to try anything. Not every idea works, but you have to be willing to experiment in order to know!

Three big medical scares in three days, including calling a stop to the first two challenges of the season. What's it like having to call a challenge and also monitor medical conditions, like with Bruce and Brandon, at the same time?

Yelling "Medical!" is definitely a turning point in the show because it means a player is down and in need of a doctor. The best news is that we have an entire medical team on site so the response is immediate. The number one priority in those situations is the health of the player. That's it. My job is to just make sure that the audience understands what is happening from a medical point of view.

Take us through that moment with Bruce when he learned he was being pulled from the game. He seemed absolutely devastated.

There is no easy way to handle something like that. You said it: It's devastating. Every producer on the beach is aware of the tremendous sacrifice it takes for a player to leave their family, their career, and their friends to come play Survivor. When their journey is cut so short, it's just heartbreaking. I absolutely feel for them. You're just wishing there was another option. Any option that could keep them in the game. In Bruce's case, he was in a lot of pain so as sad as it was, it was the only option. At that point, the only thing you can really do is offer support and understanding.

On the Inheritance advantage, it says you can "secretly inherit all advantages and idols played at one Tribal Council." Does that mean after you announce in the voting booth you are playing it, the idols and advantages played at that Tribal work for as usual for whomever plays them, but then you secretly get them later — like later that night or the next day — with the same powers, as if they are being put back into play? Or do the idols and advantages not work for the first people that play them at that Tribal and are immediately used at that Tribal by the holder of the Inheritance advantage that played it while voting? Or is it something else entirely?

This question cracks me up because it's a perfect example of why Survivor is so tough to play, because it could be either! It's the former. The way this advantage works is any idols or advantages that are played at that tribal council have full power to the holder. So they play as normal. But once they are played, and Tribal is over, those same idols or advantages are secretly given to the holder of the advantage with the same full power.

It seemed like a bit of a panic move on her part, but Jaime made Survivor history this week. What did it feel like to finally watch someone pull the right Shot in the Dark parchment?

Ah yes, this is where you and I still disagree! I think Jaime made the correct move. Zero doubt. She thought she might be in trouble, so she played her Shot in the Dark. That's why it's in the game. You have to survive the vote in order to live another day. As far as my reaction to her pulling the correct scroll, the truth is I am so focused on my job that I don't have many emotional reactions at Tribal.

Finally, the episode was dedicated to your former crew member Keith Sayres, who recently passed away, and a GoFundMe has been set up for his family. What can you say about Keith?

I really appreciate you asking about Keith. Keith was a beloved member of our Survivor family. Truly adored. He worked in a variety of different departments over the last 14 years, and he brought heart and soul into every position. It sounds cliché, but Keith really was the guy who always had a joke to brighten your day or would give you encouraging words if he felt you needed them. I hope his family understands how much love he gave to others. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

