Survivor player compares himself to 'an extra from American Pie 5'

We did not see a lot of the Soka tribe on the premiere of Survivor 44, even though it was a super-sized two-hour installment. But that's just what happens when you are the only tribe to not suffer a medical emergency, when you don't have to do a Savvy or Sweat challenge, and when you don't have to go to Tribal Council to vote anybody out.

Luckily, we do have a fun peek at the so far unscathed Soka six courtesy of an exclusive deleted scene from the aforementioned premiere. In the secret scene, Danny Massa explains how his tribe is severely lacking in outdoorsy experience, so a city boy like him from the Bronx is having to step up and get things done.

But that's not what is so great about the clip. Neither is it the footage of Danny performing mixed martial arts on a coconut… although that is pretty great. No, the best part is when Danny explains why you should never judge a book by its Bronx cover.

Danny Massa on 'Survivor 44'

"People sometimes get a wrong impression of me," says Danny. "I have maybe like a bro-ish, frat boy jerk look. I've been told I look like I'm perpetually stuck in a dude's night out. Once you get past the fact that I look like an extra from, like, American Pie 5, I think I'm a pretty cool guy."

Sadly, there never was an American Pie 5, with the main franchise petering out after 2012's American Reunion. However… that is only if you do not include the wildly disturbing series of American Pie Presents… feature film spin-offs. That includes such classics as American Pie Presents: Band Camp, American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile, American Pie Presents: Beta House, American Pie Presents: The Book of Love, and, of course, the pièce de résistance... American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules (current Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 14%).

Girls' Rules is actually the fifth film in the "Presents" series so we are just going to go ahead and assume Danny is talking about that one, BECAUSE WHY WOULDN'T SOMEONE BE TALKING ABOUT AMERICAN PIE: GIRLS' RULES WHILE ON SURVIVOR?!?

Anyway, the fact that Danny is that self-aware and can laugh about himself like that actually makes us kind of love him. If you also want to love Danny — or just see him climbing a tree or hanging upside down while building a shelter, then check out the video at the top of the post. Hell, we have to imagine it beats watching American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules.

