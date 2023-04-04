Survivor 44 players reveal merged tribe name choices
Change. Progress. Evolution. It is inevitable. You can't stop it.
There's been ample change, progress, and evolution over 44 seasons of Survivor: Old mainstays like weekly reward challenges, Rites of Passage, opening credits, and previously on segments are now a thing of the past.
Another standard from early Survivor seasons that's usually now relegated to a deleted scene — like this season 42 gem — is the fabled "merge tribe decision scene," in which the remaining players from the original tribes coalesce on a single beach and decide what the heck they're going to call themselves.
The merged tribe name is about as insignificant a decision as there is to be made in the game, which is what makes the fact that players in early seasons would take it so seriously (and get really upset if their suggestion wasn't accepted) so hilarious. That said, you would expect them to put at least a little thought into it, lest you end up with a name like Nobag or Merica.
So what will the merged tribe name be for Survivor 44? We'll find out soon enough, as all the players will be occupying the same beach starting on this week's Mergatory episode. Orrrrrrrr… we could possibly find out right now! How? Through the use of some sort of Fijian Survivor gods magic? We wish!
No, we simply asked all the players before the game even began their ideas for a merged tribe name. Not only is this exercise fun because we get to hear the first choice of each contestant hitting the merge, but we also get to learn what folks who never made it that far would have put forth as their nomination.
Will there be stealth suggestions that are actually the monikers of stuffed animals or mother's maiden names? The answer can be found in the video above, which features answers from every single cast member (except Frannie, who experienced some technical difficulties).
You can then place your bets as to whether any of these nominations actually turn into the official Survivor 44 tribe name. For what it's worth, we're putting our money on Carson, who told us before the season, "I was going to pretend that NASA spelled backwards was a Fijian word. I might still try to do that. So Asan might be something that I try to incorporate into the name — whether I make up that it means good vibes or something in Fijian — just to say after that NASA was incorporated into Survivor."
Watch the video at the top of the post and decide for yourself who has the best merged tribe name, and which one might actually get chosen.
