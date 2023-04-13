It turns out Carson had a sneaky suggestion, but couldn’t get it to stick.

See the Survivor 44 merge name that got shot down by the tribe

We finally got to the merge on this week's episode of Survivor 44, and in the episode we learned the new merge tribe name is Va Va. It's a moniker Yam Yam Arocho told EW he was going to lobby for if he made it that far in the game. And he did… and he did.

But there was more to what happened than we saw on TV. Va Va was not the only name put to the tribe for consideration. It turns out the Carson Garrett also submitted a nominee for discussion, but the votes didn't go his way. But not unlike a mystery wrapped in an enigma packed deep inside of a question mark, there's even more to this scene than meets the eye.

Carson Garrett and Yam Yam Arocho on 'Survivor 44' Carson Garrett and Yam Yam Arocho on 'Survivor 44' | Credit: CBS

When Carson tells his tribe that his suggestion of "Asan" means "well-being" in Fiji, that is a total lie. What is the actual significance of Asan? Carson told us right before the season began filming.

Check out the deleted scene at the top of the post to see how the entire conversation on the island went down, and then check out the true meaning of Carson's tribe name nominee as well as what every single Survivor 44 player told us they wanted to call the merge tribe.

