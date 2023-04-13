See the Survivor 44 merge name that got shot down by the tribe
- TV Show
We finally got to the merge on this week's episode of Survivor 44, and in the episode we learned the new merge tribe name is Va Va. It's a moniker Yam Yam Arocho told EW he was going to lobby for if he made it that far in the game. And he did… and he did.
But there was more to what happened than we saw on TV. Va Va was not the only name put to the tribe for consideration. It turns out the Carson Garrett also submitted a nominee for discussion, but the votes didn't go his way. But not unlike a mystery wrapped in an enigma packed deep inside of a question mark, there's even more to this scene than meets the eye.
When Carson tells his tribe that his suggestion of "Asan" means "well-being" in Fiji, that is a total lie. What is the actual significance of Asan? Carson told us right before the season began filming.
Check out the deleted scene at the top of the post to see how the entire conversation on the island went down, and then check out the true meaning of Carson's tribe name nominee as well as what every single Survivor 44 player told us they wanted to call the merge tribe.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
- Survivor 44 recap: Frannie's big mistake is a blessing in disguise
- Survivor 44 players argue in favor of picking food over competing in challenges
- Survivor 44 recap: Why all old puzzles need to go
- Josh Wilder knows he would have gone home earlier on Survivor
- Carolyn Wiger reveals unseen 'gushing blood' injury of Survivor
- Matthew Grinstead-Mayle has no memory of scary Survivor fall
- Jeff Probst was 'never concerned' about airing gruesome Survivor injury footage
- Jeff Probst says latest Survivor casualty is 'not a quit'
- Survivor 44 recap: Another player is forced out by injury
- Frannie becomes the predator in Survivor 44 deleted scene
- Sarah Wade reacts to learning her Survivor immunity idol as fake
- Carolyn talks about getting sober in Survivor 44 deleted scene
- Jeff Probst open to a Survivor: The Next Generation season
Episode Recaps
Strangers starve themselves on an island for our amusement in the hopes of winning $1 million, as host Jeff Probst implores them to "Dig deep!"
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|genre
|network
|stream service
- See the Survivor 44 merge name that got shot down by the tribe
- Irene Dubois had heart-to-heart with Salina EsTitties following her read at shady Drag Race reunion
- Survivor 44 players argue in favor of picking food over competing in challenges
- The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster trailer introduces a modern reimagining of Frankenstein