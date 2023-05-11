There was more to that meditation scene than never made it to TV.

Survivor 44 has had its share of big twists, big moves, and big personalities, but a moment of calm cooled the madness this week when Jaime Lynn Ruiz led the tribe in mediation, asking everyone to mull over what they appreciated in life. It was a pleasant change of pace in an otherwise frenzied and hectic game, and there was more to it than what we got to see on TV.

In an exclusive deleted — or, shall we say, extended — scene, we get to see more reflections from the cast, including Lauren Harpe talking about the lessons she's learned on the island and how they relate to her life as an independent parent back home.

The cast of 'Survivor 44' The cast of 'Survivor 44' | Credit: CBS

"I'm getting to know that I need other people," says Lauren in the scene. "In my life as a single mom, I don't rely on other people. I feel like I was betrayed in my marriage, so from then I was like, I can do everything by myself — like, I can take care of my kids by myself financially. I can build this home. I can build this life for them."

But what Lauren has experienced on the island has given her a new perspective. "Here, I've realized that I can't do that. I see parallels in my life where I should have asked other people for help or I should have gotten things from other people, so I think with that, I've learned a lot about myself, that I need other people."

To see the extended meditation and Lauren's thoughts about her life both on and off the island, watch the scene for yourself at the top of the post.

