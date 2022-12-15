Survivor 44: Jeff Probst shares intel on NEXT season of the show

One season of Survivor ends… and another one begins. Well, not technically. We still have to wait until March 1, 2023, for the premiere of Survivor 44, but we got our first look at the future installment of the franchise at the conclusion of the three-hour Survivor 43 finale. After revealing the winner of Survivor 43 and then presiding over an on-location after-show, host Jeff Probst introduced a teaser video about what is to come next. And you can watch that video above.

But we warned, you will gasp at the 30 second mark of said video. It's going to happen. You've been warned. It is a deliberately jarring moment, and it does not stop there. We meet several of the contestants, who talk about playing in the NFL and prepping for the game by reading FBI interrogation techniques, and then see a glimpse of a scary medical moment with a player being instructed to "keep breathing." Probst's narration describes it as "one of the most intense, unpredictable, inspirational, and most entertaining seasons of Survivor."

Survivor 44 'Survivor 44' logo | Credit: CBS

That's a bold claim. But, then again, this is a bold teaser! However, we've got more than just a video for you: We've got the actual Survivor 44 logo as well. And what a logo it is! You've got fire. You've got a moon reflecting over the water. You have nameless and faceless bodies who could be contestants or could be zombies. WHO'S TO KNOW?! There's also a cool stone archway that might be an early clue to the season 44 Tribal Council set orrrrrrrr… might just be a cool stone archway.

But wait! Not to sound like an old Ginsu knife commercial, but we've got more than just a video and logo for you… even if a completely reasonable person would say that a video and logo are more than enough, thank you very much. We also bugged Hostmaster General Probst to give us the skinny on the upcoming season.

Jeff Probst on 'Survivor 43' Jeff Probst on 'Survivor 43' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

So, what can you say about Survivor 44, Jeff? "As you can tell from the Survivor 44 promo, we have an explosive season heading your way in March," Probst says. "The personalities are huge and wildly entertaining. The gameplay is really fun and very active, and the danger of living in the jungle is real."

Wait, what does he mean about "the danger of living in the jungle is real?" Beyond what we just saw, because that looked pretty darn dangerous? Is the "Monster" from season 41 back? "The physical part of Survivor is never easy," explains Probst. "But some seasons are just tougher than others. Survivor 44 is one of those seasons."

Seeing as how contestant pain is usually viewers' gain, we can get down with that. And the host's comment that "the gameplay is really fun and very active" could be a hint to expect a slightly more caffeinated outing than the sometimes sleepy Survivor 43.

Either way, Probst can't wait for fans to see what they have ready and waiting to unleash. "I'm so pumped to get it on the air, I wish we could start airing it next week!" he says. NEWSFLASH: So do we, Jeff!

