Jaime Lynn Ruiz reacts to learning her Survivor idol was fake

Jaime Lynn Ruiz thought she was in control of the game on Survivor 44, but what viewers knew — and she didn't — was that her immunity idol was actually a fake planted by tribemate Matthew Grinstead-Mayle. None of it mattered, however, after Jaime's fake left the game in Kane Fritzler's sock.

Jaime's bigger issue was the Tika trio of Carolyn, Carson, and Yam Yam, who successfully pitted Soka and True tribe members against each other until they held the majority. And once they did, Jaime was pretty much powerless to stop them. Jaime became the Three Stooges' latest victim when swing vote Yam Yam went with his heart over his head and sent Jaime to the jury instead of Carolyn.

What happened when Jaime got to the jury? When and how did she find out her idol was fake? And how does she think she would have done had she made it to the final three? We asked Jaime all that and more when we spoke with the sixth-place finisher the morning after her televised ouster, and you can now watch the entire interview above or read it below.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What did you think was going to happen when you walked into last night's Tribal Council?

JAIME LYNN RUIZ: Let's rewind it to right before Tribal Council: The votes were all going to go to Carolyn. I really thought that I had Yam Yam, Carson, Lauren, Heidi, all going towards Carolyn because Yam Yam and Carson had described this game of Carolyn's as being this major threat, and that's why we need to get her out.

Lauren and I didn't really see it like that because she hid that very well from us. So, to us, she was never a threat. I thought, Oh, this is going to be easy. If the guys want to go along with her being the major threat, I'm going to go with the flow. I think I said that in the episode last night.

So right before we go to Tribal, Carson came up to me — which he never did at any other Tribal — and said, "Okay, we're still going to go on Carolyn then, right?" And my intuition perked up and it's like, "What? Uh, yeah." But because of the way he asked it, I knew something was up. So, going into Tribal, I was really nervous. I'm like, Okay, it's going to be me, isn't it? That's very unusual for him to ask me that in that way. Going into it, I thought it would be Carolyn, but then with that last conversation with Carson, I started to second guess myself. At the end it was like, Oh, they got me. [Laughs]

Let's play a little game of what if? Kane told me how close he was with you. Danny was giving you major props when we spoke last week. How do think you do if you make it to the final three against those other people that were left?

I think I did have a really deep social game with the jury members that were there. Kane was my ride or die from the beginning, but the jury members also didn't get to see a lot of Carolyn's work. It was almost like, "Okay, what is she doing?" Because we had just met her at the merge, so we had no idea what happened on Tika. I think I would've had to do a lot of talking to get the votes. Kane and I were always talking strategy and I was trying to build the résumé and get it going by getting out a big player like Carolyn.

With six of you left, who are you thinking you'd ideally like to be with at the end? What other two players?

At the end, obviously, my number one at the time was Lauren. I think that it would've been amazing to be with her at the end. I don't think I could have beat her, but she was my ride or die, ideally, to win the game. At the very end, I thought positioning myself to be there with Carolyn and Heidi, I would be able to talk my way to the end.

When and how did you find out that your idol was not real? Was it at the after-show?

[Laughs nervously] I don't know, you're going to have to tune in to find out!

That means yes. That means it must be the after-show. You're not going to confirm that, but you can at least tell us what your reaction was when you heard that news.

You know, to me, that idol was real, obviously. You instantly go back and start replaying every single conversation. Your intuition is heightened on the island, I remember originally when I found it, thinking, Wait, is this real? It was a split second of thought: Is this real? Does anybody on my tribe at this time have enough time to make a fake idol? No. And then it just slipped away.

It wasn't a constant thought, but it did hit me. And then it was like, Nope, I'm going with it, and here's why it's real. Finding out that it's fake, I'm immediately thinking, Oh my gosh, every single moment in the game where I thought I could leverage this idol in a way to make a move, it wouldn't have happened. And then with Kane walking out, it was a blessing in disguise having him walk out with this fake idol, because then you don't have this moment of playing a fake idol. Although, that's kind of also iconic to play a fake idol.

It was wild finding out, because every single one of us thought that this idol was real! Props to Matthew. It was a perfectly crafted idol. And even the paper was still clean because everything gets really dirty. The paper was clean. So there was just no real way of telling with that idol.

What did Matthew say about it when you all got back in touch after the season? Were you like, "Dude, why'd you do that to me?"

"Listen, Plant Daddy, we've got to have a conversation!" [Laughs] It was a very fun conversation. I love that I was part of it. It's an honor and a privilege to be part of this idol that ended up haunting me all season. Watching it back, it's like, "Oh my gosh, that's when it happened!" I love the cut of him saying "It's perfect," and me saying, "It's perfect." It was put together so well, and so he and I love talking about it. We love joking about it. I love the idol.

What was it like watching yourself on TV repeatedly talking about how excited you were to have the idol with the knowledge now that it wasn't actually real?

I had a great time out there watching it back. Because, as the audience, you're all knowing, and so watching it happen it was exciting. At the time that episode aired, I was with a big crowd, and so it was like, "Yay!" And then the moment later, "Oh, this is fake." It was fun to watch how that added so many layers to my game, that now reversing it and knowing what I know, it's like, Oh my gosh, would I have done that if I had known?

When, Kane left with that in his sock, at that point, you think it's real. So was that your lowest point in the game when you see him walking out with your idol and you're like, "No, no, no… Wait!"

Yeah, like in slow motion. "Nooooooooo!"

I was trying not to react. At that Tribal, it was a low moment, but I remember thinking to myself, I've got to spin this in a way where I don't let this define the rest of my game. I need to not let it. Because it's very easy for something to happen, and then that kind of brings you down for the rest of the game. You're really wanting to keep your mental energy up. You've got be aware.

I remember thinking, If this is the worst thing that happens, it's a great day. And it is like the worst thing that could happen. Thinking it was a real idol, I just had to find the bright side, truly. I remember sitting there thinking, Okay, I don't want to react. Then the dilemma was: Am I going to tell everybody? Do I not tell everyone? Where am I going to go from here? But yes, it was a low moment, but I had to really dig deep [Laughs] and figure out how to spin this in my favor.

Whose idea was it to bring all your camp supplies to Tribal Council in anticipation of being sent to a new beach?

Oh, that was all of us as super fans. We knew that would be part of the final five. And it was. So it was: How much can we carry? We're exhausted at this point. We haven't eaten. I remember thinking to myself, Guys, let's just leave it. I'm starving, I'm tired. I can't carry anything. I remember asking Yam Yam and Carolyn, "Can you guys carry this?

I wanted to bring the art set with the paints. That was so important to me. They showed a scene of me painting the flag, and I loved that moment. But yeah, it was all of us. We wanted to be prepared and be able to set up a new camp, and so we anticipated that very early on in that day and started brainstorming what we were going to bring to Tribal. That was made very clear, like, "Hey, bring your bags with you, bring everything with you to every Tribal and to every challenge."

What was your first night at Ponderosa like after being voted out?

It was amazing. I walked up to Ponderosa, and I saw all of my friends. I had a cheeseburger and French fries waiting for me, which was exciting. As soon as I got there, Frannie said, "Jaime, we have to go look at yourself in the mirror. Let's go to the bathroom together."

I wish we would've had that on camera because I walked into the bathroom, I started screaming and laughing. I could not control myself. My reaction of seeing myself for the first time in 23 days, it was wild. We laughed for at least five minutes straight. It was such a memorable moment for Frannie and me, and then I went and enjoyed the cheeseburger and we talked game.

I really wish that there were the Ponderosa videos because we get to really be ourselves and connect in a way as fans of the show, but also you're still playing the game. It was amazing. I loved my time there.

What was something that happened out there that you wish we had a chance to see?

I wish they would've shown more of my relationships, building my strategy talk with really anybody. I think that would've put the puzzle pieces together for a lot of people, especially the last episode where everyone was like, "Why did Lauren and Jaime vote Heidi?"

There was one special moment with Heidi I also want to talk about where we had taken fish that we had caught. It was such a special bonding moment because I love her so much and we made bone broth. So we had eaten the fish, and then we had fish bones we put it in water, boiled it, and had bone broth that we sipped for nutrients. It was just such a special cooking in the kitchen moment and sipping our bone broth on the cool island night. It was so beautiful. I will always remember that special moment.

Would you go play again if they asked you?

Absolutely. I would go tomorrow. It was an amazing life-changing experience and I'm so grateful for it. I would do it again in a heartbeat.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

