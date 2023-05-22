Survivor 44 finalists reveal how they want to handle the jury

Here's what the final five told EW before the season about their jury plans for the finale.

Whether games of Survivor are actually won or lost at final Tribal Council is open to debate. And whether individually sequestering juries would make any difference in the voting is also an interesting question. But the one thing that is clear is that no Survivor player wants to play a strong game, only to get to the end and blow it — much less twice. (Shout out to Amanda Kimmel!)

With that in mind, we asked the entire cast of Survivor 44 about their final Tribal Council strategy and the things they would want to make sure they don't say to the jury — and you can see all their responses in the video above. As for the final five who still have a chance of addressing that jury on the May 24 finale, here's some of what each of them said. Their comments provide some unique insight in terms of how they plan to handle that pivotal final Tribal Council performance. Read and/or watch on and decide who seems to have the best handle on delivering a winning speech to the jury.

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt

"I would not want to say to the jury that I am terrified. In all honesty, one of my fears would be that I go to the final Tribal Council and someone is a lot more eloquent than me, because English is not my first language. So I will try my best not to tell them, 'Listen I am petrified that this person is going to win because they speak better than I do.' So I will definitely keep that to myself."

Yam Yam Arocho

"Something I would not like to say to the jury members is that I regret something. That is something that I would never say. I am going to do everything that I want, because I want to do it! Because I'm Yam Yam, you know? And I do things just the way I like to do. And that's going to be hard too, because where I come from, whatever I say is what we do, but here it's going to be different. But I would never be regretful of any of my choices. I would say 'Thank you. We appreciate you. I'm sorry if it hurt you,' but not regretful at all."

Carolyn Wiger

"At the end, I don't want to say something like, 'Well, I just kind of stood around and did nothing.' I want to be able to prove what I did. I want to be able to articulate my game and what I've done out there, and most importantly, I just don't want to goat around. And I don't want to offend anyone either. Because I feel like sometimes without having a filter it's easy for me to just say things. I don't want to offend the jury, obviously. No. But I worry about that. My mouth gets ahead of me sometimes. I'm aware."

Carson Garrett

"Something I wouldn't want to say to the jury is that they were wrong. In season 42, we saw Mike and Romeo kind of get defensive about their gameplay so people would almost lead them into the answer they wanted…. But yet [Mike] kind of tried to defend himself. Romeo was also in that position where he was trying to defend himself, and it came across as a little bit wrong. And the jury, they don't want to hear that they're wrong if they're going to vote for you to win a million dollars. So if the jury is leading me in a certain direction, I am going to own whatever they are trying to push me to and just play up their own ego, because I don't really care about my own. So really anything that the jury might want me to say, I'm probably going to say it."

Lauren Harpe

"What I absolutely don't want to have to say to the jury is what my strategic plan was. I don't want to go to the end of the game as a goat, just brought to the end so they can win, I want to be able to have a story and a strategy.… If you go in not having a strategy or any big moves happening that you can really explain or articulate, you're dead there."

To hear how the entire Survivor 44 cast (except for Frannie, whose footage must be stuck somewhere at the Survivor Sanctuary) planned to address the jury, check out the video at the top of the post, and stay tuned for more coverage ahead of the Survivor 44 finale on May 24.

