See more of Carson's 'miserable' night in Survivor 44 deleted scene

It's likely that many former Ratu tribe members were feeling sick about what happened in the Tribal Council vote during this week's episode of Survivor 44. But only one person actually got sick on the episode. Again and again.

Carson Garrett's digestive system went haywire, perhaps due to the abundance of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at a recent immunity feast. While we just got a taste — no pun intended — of the player's illness, EW has an exclusive deleted scene that shows just how bad Carson's barf-fest actually was.

The scene begins on night 14 with Carson curled up in the fetal position, then making one of many, many crawls to the bushes to empty his gut. The contestant calls it "probably one of the hardest nights of my life." The next morning, he has to give the gnarly play-by-play to Frannie Marin, who had her own problems after watching her island BFF get voted out the night before.

"I feel like if anyone would understand, it would be you," Carson tells Frannie, which begs the question as to whether Frannie had some sort of experience with island upchucking of which we're unaware.

In the end, there's nothing much for Carson to do but simply wait it out. "It was really difficult because there's nothing to help me," he sighs. "I signed up for this. I knew there was going to be terrible days, and great things happening. But on Survivor, when you're sick, there's not a medicine cabinet. You just kind of have to deal with it. So being miserable for probably 10 hours was not something I planned on. This is definitely a low for me."

To experience Carson's low for yourself, check out the exclusive deleted scene at the top of the post.

