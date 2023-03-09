Deleted Survivor scene reveals Soka tribe actually lost something

They have won pretty much everything on Survivor 44, but that doesn't mean members of the Soka tribe are incapable of losing things.

There are a few things you need to compete on Survivor. No, we're not talking about gumption and moxie and can-do spirit. We're talking about actual things — like a pot for cooking, a flint for making fire, and a machete for doing pretty much everything else. Without any of those, you're kind of screwed. Which brings us to the Soka tribe.

So far, Soka seems to be dominating Survivor 44. They won the marooning challenge. They won the first immunity challenge. And they were dominating the second immunity challenge until Mathew showed off his homemade snake-maze-making skills. They haven't had to vote anybody out and seem pretty drama-free, save for the occasional eye-roll over Matt and Frannie's budding nerdmance.

But it turns out the challenge beasts on Soka actually did lose something after all. However, it's not a challenge… it's their machete! EW has an exclusive deleted scene that did not make it into this week's episode that shows Soka struggling to not only find their machete, but figure out who lost it.

"I'm sitting there like, 'I actually lost this machete. I messed up. I left it somewhere. It's gone,'" says Claire. "The worst is I have this strong feeling it's not lost. I brought it back. But I couldn't for the life of me actually feel certain. These are the dumb mistakes that get you voted out."

The search for the missing machete goes so poorly that eventually the tribe requests some help. But instead of calling upon the Survivor gods, Soka calls upon Saint Anthony instead. Will the 13th-century Portuguese priest come to their rescue? Watch the deleted scene above and find out!

