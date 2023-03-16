Matthew gets crabby in exclusive Survivor 44 deleted scene
- TV Show
Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is setting a land-speed record for how fast he's playing on Survivor. He figured out a new way to utilize the Shot in the Dark. He found an immunity idol. He made a fake idol that was "discovered" by another player. He dominated an immunity challenge that he had constructed and practiced in his own backyard. Oh, yeah, and he almost died.
But in this exclusive deleted scene from the latest episode of Survivor 44, we see the hardcore gamer setting his sights on a different target — crabs.
It seems there are tons of crabs scurrying around the rocks on the Ratu tribe beach, but the players can never get close enough to catch them. Matthew decides to make a crab trap using sticks, stems, vines, and palm fronds, and he enlists some tribemates to help him with the project.
"I am learning a lot of survival skills from Matthew," says Jaime Lynn Ruiz. "He is the absolutely most resourceful person. He came with a lot of knowledge."
You mean like knowledge of how to completely fool a tribemate into thinking she has an immunity idol? That kind of knowledge? Somehow, we're guessing he's not going share those particular survival skills, but time will tell.
As for Matthew, what's with constructing this entire crab-catching contraption? "I came out here with a plan to not have a plan and just have fun, and so right now I'm playing Survivor and I'm playing as hard as I can."
And now it appears the crabs have become his latest target. Watch the deleted scene at the top of the post to see Matthew's impressive plan unfold.
