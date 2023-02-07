Survivor 44 contestant did bearded drag as X-Men's Storm

Judging by the trailer and comments by Jeff Probst, season 44 of Survivor could be one of the franchise's most dangerous to date. Not only are there medical scares during challenges, and not only does one contestant suffer a scary fall while scaling a giant rock, but it now also appears that there could be a storm a-brewin'. Or should we say… a Storm.

There are 18 new contestants set to do battle on Survivor 44 — many of them already convinced they will win — and they are a unique bunch. How unique? Well, we asked them! Right before filming began, we asked each of players to share something random about themselves that makes them different from everyone else. You can watch all their responses in the video above, and there are definitely some random fun facts to be learned.

Survivor season 44 The 'Survivor 44' cast | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

It truns out Lauren Harpe "won a powerlifting state championship two years in a row," while Danny Massa does "a ton of breath work." Kane Fritzler plays like 10 million simultaneous games of Dungeons & Dragons, while Frannie Marin has "a tooth that is turned 180 degrees backwards." (???)

The question also elicited some inspiring stories, like from Josh Wilder, who explains how he got a kidney transplant from a donor who died in a car accident, and now feels as if he is living for two people: "I have made it my life's mission to live for her and do everything that I can for her. I'm doing this for her and that is why I'm going to win this game."

But there was one response that stood head, shoulders, and scary ominous clouds over the rest, and that came courtesy of Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho. Says Yam Yam: "Something random and super unique about me is I love doing bearded drag." Tell us more and tell us immediately!

"Every Halloween I get a costume that I love, usually a character from my childhood. And I do a drag impersonation of it." Examples. We need examples.

"This year, I did Storm for a character, and my husband was Cyclops and that was a lot of fun."

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho from SURVIVOR Season 44; X-MEN: THE LAST STAND, Halle Berry Credit: Robert Voets/CBS; Everett Collection

The only thing we don't like about this story is the fact that Yam Yam did not show up for Survivor in bearded drag… as Storm! Not only would that — with apologies to Wanda Shirk — have been the best entrance in the history of Survivor, but it might have also inspired our first ever Survivor / Ru Paul's Drag Race crossover event. (Both stellar reality shows are owned by Paramount, so it's not completely out of the question that contestants could sashay away after having their torch snuffed.) But is there visual evidence of this inspired bearded drag cosplay event? You bet your Nightcrawler there is! Let's peruse the majesty, as displayed on Yam Yam's Instagram.

Whether he takes home the million dollars out on the island or not, Yam Yam has clearly already won… at life. Now we just have to see if he is able to conjure up any powers out on the island as we eagerly await this year's Halloween costume.

To hear from all 18 contestants about what makes them unique, watch the video at the top of the post and follow me on Twitter @DaltonRoss for way too much Survivor coverage.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: