One contestant would have brought a boyfriend who also applied to be on the show and didn't make it.

Survivor 44 players reveal the loved ones we won't get to see

There are certain markers for any Survivor player — big points in the game that contestants hope to make. Not being voted out first is a huge relief for any person who ventures out to the island. Making the merge and the jury is another. However, there is one big marker that no longer exists.

One of the casualties of the new era of Survivor has been the loved ones visit. Budgetary constraints, a shorter, 26-day season, and Covid concerns have forced the loved ones visit to go the way of the Rites of Passage, the food auction, and other elements of yesteryear that no longer appear on the show.

Survivor 44 Carolyn Wiger, Yam Yam Arocho, and Lauren Harpe of 'Survivor 44' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS (3)

Which is a shame for the players who used the loves ones visit as a goal to reach. It's also a shame for viewers, who were not only treated to major waterworks and emotional reunions, but often were introduced to some colorful characters and awkward family interactions (See: Colby yelling at his poor brother Reed).

But what if the cast of Survivor 44 had been allowed to have their loved ones visit? Whom would they have brought? Who are the spouses, siblings, and parents that never got a chance to grace our TV screens? EW launched a full-scale investigation to unwrap this question mark wrapped inside of an enigma and buried deep within a mystery. Actually, we just asked the players before the season began.

Which contestant would have brought her boyfriend that also applied to the show but didn't make it? (Meaning he now didn't make it twice!) Who would have selected the tween child who convinced her mom to get on the show? And would Sarah Wade have invited the brother she only hugs once every five years? Watch the exclusive video above to see who everybody's loved one would have been, and then go curse the Survivor gods for robbing us of a Carolyn Wiger loved ones emotional meltdown.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: