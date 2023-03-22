Survivor 44 cast pick the most underrated players ever

Sandra Diaz-Twine won Survivor twice. So did Tony Vlachos. They are great players whose greatness has been firmly established. One of them even had an enormous statue of her head constructed and placed on an island next to another enormous statue of another great player (Boston Rob Mariano).

But what about other Survivor players that aren't always spoken about as true greats of the game? Who are some of the most underrated players ever? How you answer that question says a lot about how you view Survivor… and perhaps how much you have actually viewed Survivor.

To get a feel for the cast of Survivor 44, we asked them before filming began for their picks for most underrated Survivor ever, and you can now see those results in the video above. Somewhat surprisingly, many current contestants selected players who actually did win the game. Still, it's not like somebody went completely cuckoo for Cocoa-Puffs and picked Fabio or anything. Oh… wait… someone actually did pick Fabio as the most underrated Survivor ever! Incredible.

Vecepia Towery, Devon Pinto, and Julia Sokolowski of 'Survivor' Vecepia Towery, Devon Pinto, and Julia Sokolowski of 'Survivor' | Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS; Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images; Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Also among the former winners picked (multiple times) as underrated is none other than Michele Fitzgerald. Can someone be truly underrated when she is the only contestant in Survivor history to play multiple times and never be voted out or quit? Apparently so!

As one of three people to name Michele, Sarah Wade explains: "I know she has made it to the end twice, but I think people still always try to diminish her experience in the game, or how well she does in the game. But she has great social game, she knows when to make alliances, she knows where she's at in the game. I think it's that social awareness, that is what gets her through to the end." Maybe so, but she's no Fabio!!!

To see whom everyone in the Survivor 44 cast picked as their choice for most underrated player ever, as well as the reasoning behind their selections, watch the video at the top of the post. Hot Fabio content coming your way.

