Carolyn accidentally lights her pants on fire in Survivor 44 deleted scene
Survivor 44's Three Stooges have been on fire of late by playing the middle and running the game from the shadows. But one of the alliance members got burned this week in a scene that never made it to TV. Or, at least, her pants did.
In an exclusive deleted scene from this week's episode, Yam Yam Arocho describes a funk that's been permeating the camp due to everyone's clothes being constantly wet. "Everybody's disgusting here," says Yam Yam. "The smell? I would never believe it was like this. It's a mix of garage worker armpit with burnt coconut. The humidity — nothing's dry, everything stinks like a wet dog smell."
Carolyn Wiger thinks she's got a solution for getting her clothes dry and warm, and it involves fire. When Yam Yam questions the proximity of her pants to the flame, Carolyn says "it's whatever" if they ignite. "God's plan."
Well, apparently God's plan was for Carolyn's shorts to set ablaze because that's exactly what happens. Check out the scene at the top of the article to see for yourself how Carolyn reacts to her smoking, smoldering shorts, as well as the fashion show that ensures when she attempts to put what's left of them back on her body.
Will you join Caorlyn's Va Va tribemates in laughing at the resulting damage? Of course you will.
