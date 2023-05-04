Carolyn Wiger takes the tribe bowling in Survivor 44 deleted scene

Is Carolyn also lying to the tribe about her past?

We can't get enough of Carolyn Wiger on Survivor 44. Which is why we must bow down and worship at the altar of the Survivor gods for providing us with so much boss bonus content starring everyone's favorite free spirit.

We've already been given one deleted scene this season in which Carolyn talked about her journey to sobriety and how "I told myself when I got sober that I would never ever hold my emotions in again." And just last week we were treated to — and this is not a joke — Carolyn accidentally lighting her pants on fire.

Well, they say things come in threes, and it's time to hit the trifecta, because EW has another exclusive Carolyn-centric scene to share with you, and this time, it's the fan favorite letting loose with a little tribe R&R. Granted, Carolyn's entire life seems to be letting loose, but just roll with it.

Carolyn Wiger, Yam Yam Arocho, and Frannie Marin on 'Survivor 44' Carolyn Wiger, Yam Yam Arocho, and Frannie Marin on 'Survivor 44' | Credit: cbs

Speaking of rolling with it, here's a fun fact: Did you know that Carolyn was captain of her high school bowling team? Of course you didn't! Why would you know that? There's absolutely no reason. But she was, or at least she says she was. (She then says she was kidding. CAN WE NOT TRUST ANYTHING THESE PEOPLE SAY?!)

Either way, it was time to bring some fun to the island on day 19 of the game. The scene starts with Carolyn expressing her current state of mind: "I'm a nervous wreck," she explains." "And I'm sick of it."

Carolyn then organizes a tribe bowling tournament, one that is supported by Yam Yam Arocho, who notes that if they are all playing a game together, no one can sneak off to talk strategy. Smart! Who wins the match? Watch the video to find out, and as a bonus, see who zings Danny Bronx and why.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: