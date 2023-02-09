Survivor 44 player predicts all-female final 3
Survivor is full of twists and turns. It's almost impossible to predict what will happen next. But that won't stop us making contestants do it anyway!
We asked —okay, forced — the cast of Survivor 44 (premiering March 1 on CBS) right before filming began to make some bold predictions about was to come, and those predictions truly run the gamut.
Like, say, Danny Massa. While we predicted lots of predictions about gameplay and twists and alliances, Danny's mind was more on some possible Fijian flirtation. "I am happily married," says Danny. "But there are a ton of good-looking people down there. I think somebody down there, there might be a little showmance action. This cast is a good-looking crew of human beings and a couple of them might [hook] up there. That's my bold prediction."
Hooking up when you haven't showered or brushed your teeth for a month? Hey, to each their own! At least Matt Blankinship has his head in the game: "My bold prediction is that somebody is going to use an advantage incorrectly. Someone is going to go into Tribal with tons of confidence holding this thing in their hand and be like, 'I have the power. I have everything. I have the world. It's in my hand.' And they're going to slap it down in front of Jeff [Probst], and it's not going to work out somehow. I don't know exactly how, but everybody's faces will drop and it will be a big moment at Tribal. I'm looking forward to that moment."
Anything you'd like to add to that, Matt? "Hopefully that person is not me."
But perhaps Maddy Pomilla has the boldest prediction of all: "I think we are going to have an all-female final three this season. I feel it in my bones. I am sooooo excited for it."
That prediction may be even bolder than Maddy realizes. Survivor has featured 28 seasons with a final three, and of those 28, 25 of them have featured final threes including both men and women (including the six-season stretch of male winners from seasons 35 through 40). There have been only two seasons that featured final threes of all women, and you have to go all the way back to season 29 for the most recent example, when Natalie Anderson defeated Jaclyn Schultz and Missy Payne on Survivor: San Juan del Sur. The only other all-female final three was in season 24 when Kim Spradlin beat Sabrina Thompson and Chelsea Meissner on Survivor: One World.
But if Maddy wanted to be even bolder, she would have predicted an all-male final three. Bolder because that prediction would not have included herself making it to the end, and bolder because such a situation has surprisingly only occurred once, way back on season 21 when Jed "Fabio" Birza won a jury vote over now country star Chase Rice and Matthew "Sash" Lenahan. Why are single-sex final threes so rare? You'll have to ask the Survivor gods on that one.
To see the entire collection of bold predictions — and learn the identity of the contestant who foresees that "the Knowledge is Power advantage will be used successfully for the first time," watch the video at the top of the post. It should be noted that there was an issue with the footage from Frannie Marin's interview, so she is unfortunately not included. It should also be noted that said video also features fresh Yam Yam content, and you're welcome for that.
