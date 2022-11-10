Survivor players struggle to spell 'preposterous' in deleted scene

Cody is not the only one having trouble with spelling in this scene that never made it to air.

Technotronics. That word either means something to you, or means nothing. And we use the word "word" loosely, since we're pretty sure technotronics does not have as reserved parking space in Merriam-Webster.

But technotronics has a revered place in reality TV history as Jeff Schroeder's attempt at spelling a word in a Big Brother competition of yesteryear. Spelling and reality TV have a long, storied relationship. Why, just this season of Survivor 43 you had a player voted out where every single person voting for her spelled her name differently (Linsey, Linsay, Lyndsay, Lindsay).

But this week's episode of Survivor 43 went to preposterous lengths to show us the spelling foibles of its cast. Or should we say… proposterous lengths, as the camera showed us the Cody Assenmacher misspelling after paining it on the tribe's boat, right above the equally incredible "Live 2 be radical." Oh, but there was so much more to this story. And so much that has never been seen… until now.

Survivor Deleted Scene Sami Layadi and Cody Assenmacher in 'Survivor 43' | Credit: CBS

In an exclusive deleted scene that did not make the episode, we see how the entire paint job went down, and the struggle to figure out the correct spelling. "We can't fish. We can't paint. So we might as well just put the two together and see what happened," Sami Layadi explains. (He might have added "we can't spell" but that is neither here nor there.)

In Cody's defense, he is fully aware of his strengths and limitations: "You know what, we're not in the spelling bee championship right here. I got no shame. That might be the longest word in my vocabulary. Correction: That is the longest word in my vocabulary."

So Cody calls over Owen Knight to help out. Owen's a smart guy! Dean of admissions at a major university! Surely, he can figure out how to spell preposterous, right? "P-r-e-p…" Owen repeats four times, finally sealing the deal with "preposterous." Yes! Success!

But wait! Because here comes Cody with the counter-argument. "But I got o instead of e. Proposteorus. It's not preposterous, It's proposterous." Owen's response? "Yeah, you're probably right." NOOOOOOOOOOOOO! We were so close!

To watch the entire scene unfold, and Jeanine Zheng's reaction to both the boat and the spelling, check out the deleted scene above, and also make sure to read our full episode recap.

