Survivor player makes crucial merge mistake in deleted scene

There is one thing you should not do at a 'Survivor' merge, yet that is exactly what one contestant did in a scene that did not make it to TV.

First impressions are important on Survivor. But you know what is even more important? Not needlessly separating yourself from the group. Yet it appears that is exactly what one contestant did when three tribes merged onto one beach this week on Survivor 43, only we didn't see it on TV.

However, in an exclusive deleted scene from this week's episode, one player's work ethic may have worked to his detriment in the game. A warehouse associate from El Paso, Ryan Medrano knows the value of hard work. But he may not know the value of putting yourself in — not out — of the loop when sharing a beach with folks for the very first time.

"My tribe still feels like they need me, and they still feel like I'm an asset," says Ryan in the deleted scene, which you can watch above. "So I'm willing to expend those calories to get the work done. Hopefully they feel that 'we should keep him around.'"

Unfortunately for Ryan, the work he was doing including chopping down Baka's drying stick for their clothes, much to the dismay of the former Baka members. "What the hell, bro?" noted a clearly displeased Sami. "It had twigs for our socks and everything."

It appears as if Ryan was constructing some sort of wind wall for players to lie behind on the beach, but isolating himself may not have been the best decision at a time when key connections are made.

"I think Ryan is helping us and simultaneously hurting is own game," says Elie, who certainly had her own problems this episode. "Because we know as Survivor lovers, you don't isolate yourself at the merge or a mergatory or whatever this is. And he willingly did so. And that's not the type of approach you want. You want people around you so that it doesn't look like you're off by yourself. Everybody had eyebrows raised when he was down there."

Even Ryan's previous Coco tribemate Karla was less than impressed with his work ethic: "Ryan is playing the safe game. 'I'm just gonna provide for people, make them happy.' You think that's gonna save you? No. People hopefully they see past that. And I think that everyone does."

An after all that effort, does the wind wall even… you know… work? Watch the exclusive deleted scene above to find out and also check out our episode recap for a full breakdown on everything else that went down this week.

