The Survivor 43 loved ones that never were

Covid sucks. There are so many obvious ways that the pandemic brutalized society. And then, there are also less obvious ways. Ways that are, in big picture terms, insignificant, but also… kind of a bummer. Which Is why I blame Covid for the fact that we no longer get to hear Survivor host Jeff Probst say, "Who's ready for some love?"

That oft-overlooked (and mildly awkward) Probstism had become a part of the Survivor lexicon over the years, yet has sadly gone silent once Covid rendered loved ones visits on the show a thing of the past. No more sibling side-by-sides. No more teary father-daughter reunions. No more players cry-laughing while apologizing to their spouses for how much they smell. No more "DAMMIT, REID!" Ahhhhh, good stuff.

Survivor 43 gallery The cast of 'Survivor' 43 | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Since the loved ones were not able to make their way out to Survivor 43 (and all the players got were letters), we thought we would slyly get some intel from the cast members on whom they would have brought out to Fiji had they been allowed… and had they made it that far. So we asked them before the game started: Whom will you miss the most while playing?

So who were the biggest winners? Who picked significant others over parents? And who might we have met on the show in pre-pandemic circumstances? Watch the video at the top of the post for all the answers… as well as a few adorable pet shout-outs. And then also make sure to check out what Probst had to say in terms of when we might see some of these players back on the island again. Who's ready for some love? It awaits you above.

