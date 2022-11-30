The Survivor 43 loved ones that never were
- TV Show
Covid sucks. There are so many obvious ways that the pandemic brutalized society. And then, there are also less obvious ways. Ways that are, in big picture terms, insignificant, but also… kind of a bummer. Which Is why I blame Covid for the fact that we no longer get to hear Survivor host Jeff Probst say, "Who's ready for some love?"
That oft-overlooked (and mildly awkward) Probstism had become a part of the Survivor lexicon over the years, yet has sadly gone silent once Covid rendered loved ones visits on the show a thing of the past. No more sibling side-by-sides. No more teary father-daughter reunions. No more players cry-laughing while apologizing to their spouses for how much they smell. No more "DAMMIT, REID!" Ahhhhh, good stuff.
Since the loved ones were not able to make their way out to Survivor 43 (and all the players got were letters), we thought we would slyly get some intel from the cast members on whom they would have brought out to Fiji had they been allowed… and had they made it that far. So we asked them before the game started: Whom will you miss the most while playing?
So who were the biggest winners? Who picked significant others over parents? And who might we have met on the show in pre-pandemic circumstances? Watch the video at the top of the post for all the answers… as well as a few adorable pet shout-outs. And then also make sure to check out what Probst had to say in terms of when we might see some of these players back on the island again. Who's ready for some love? It awaits you above.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
- Jeff Probst weighs in on the future of Survivor returning player seasons
- Noelle Lambert reveals she was holding the Survivor Steal-a-Vote at Tribal Council
- Survivor 43 recap: Noelle enters full beast mode
- James Jones gave Sami his Knowledge is Power on Survivor 43
- Ryan Medrano reveals reason he was always fishing on Survivor 43
- Survivor 43 recap: Sami makes a super risky move
- Jeff Probst clarifies Knowledge is Power rules on Survivor
- Jeff Probst takes us inside the Survivor casting process
- Which Survivor 43 players said they would not skip a challenge for food
- Jeanine Zheng reveals reaction to Jess having her idol on Survivor
- Survivor players struggle to spell 'preposterous' in deleted scene
Episode Recaps
Strangers starve themselves on an island for our amusement in the hopes of winning a million dollars, as host Jeff Probst implores them to "DIG DEEP!"
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|genre
|network
|stream service
Comments