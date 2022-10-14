Lindsay Carmine says there was Survivor gaslighting going on

Lindsay Carmine thought they were all out to get her. But she thought wrong. And that, ultimately, was her undoing.

Lindsay showed up on Survivor 43 after having watched the show for over two decades. She was living her dream out on the beaches of Fiji. But like many superfans before her determined not to have an early exit, Lindsay was the opposite of chill, and her paranoia that members of her alliance were conspiring against her eventually forced members of her alliance to conspire against her. As a result, Lindsay was the first person voted out of the Coco tribe and the fourth person voted out of the game.

But is that really what happened or is there more to the story? We spoke to Lindsay after her ouster, and the pediatric nurse painted a much more complex picture of what actually went down on the island that led to her vote-off. She also clued us in to lots of other moments we did not see, like what she told Vesi after they helped Baka in the immunity challenge, and another bag search. Watch the interview above or read it below. (Also check out our full Survivor 43 episode recap.)

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Okay, Lindsay. Why are you here speaking to me now? What went wrong?

LINDSAY CARMINE: So what you guys didn't see was we were strong for nine straight days. We had a great thing going. James and I had our own little side alliance, and then we had the girls alliance, and the vote from day one was always gonna be Geo. It was Geo for nine days straight. And so while we were eager to strategize and start playing the game, we also knew that we had nine days of pretty easy living out there because we weren't going to Tribal Council and we were dominating.

And then Geo and I had a conversation on the beach right after we lost that immunity challenge, and Geo confessed to me that it was me going home that day. He said, "Lindsay, your name's getting thrown out." And I said,"Well, where did you hear that from?" And he said, "Ryan just told me that you're the vote tonight that you're gonna be the one going home. He thinks you're a threat and they're going after you tonight."

However, Geo didn't want that to be the outcome. And so while Geo wasn't going to tell me that it was Cassidy, because he knew how close I was with Cassidy, Geo and I had a conversation that it was going to be James, and I agreed to vote for James knowing that I wasn't really gonna do it. I just told Geo that that's what I was willing to do because I didn't want to have to say to Geo that it was him going home that night. But that's kind of when my paranoia started to spiral and I'll be the first person to admit, I definitely got paranoid out there. But I think it was valid.

So to be clear, at that point were you actually a target or was Geo just trying to confuse you and make you think you were, but your alliance really wasn't planning on hitting you?

I genuinely believe — and this is a conversation that we've had since — is that he really wanted Cassidy to go home and he didn't want it to be me that night. So I think without telling me that he wanted the target to be Cassidy, he was trying to give me a heads up and see how I could strategize and get the vote to turn.

I don't know where he was heading with that because it would've never have gone to Cassidy. I never wanted Cassy to go home. Ryan was such a strong player and because the immunity challenges were based off of strength, Ryan's name just wasn't gonna be put out there, at least not at that time. I think Geo also wanted to be the one making the call for that night. I don't think he wanted Karla to get the credit for sending me home. He wanted to be the mastermind behind that vote and he definitely wanted Cassidy to go home.

Okay, so he's trying to work the vote against Cassidy and trying to work you against her in in that whole situation. Got it. You know, lot of big Survivor fans go out there and kind of get in their own head, especially at the very start of the game because they are almost too invested. Do you think you being a big fan and it meaning so much to you sort of worked against you a little bit in that maybe you weren't able to just chill like some of the other players?

I hear you on that and I can understand why you'd think that, but as a big fan, I'm hyper aware of that as well. What was frustrating for me and the reason you start to see me spiral is because I confronted Karla and James after I had that conversation with Geo on the beach and they just kept saying, "It's not you, quit being paranoid." And I thought to myself like, you guys are gaslighting me. Here I am telling you guys that someone has told me that my name has been put out there and you guys keep telling me to stop being crazy.

The other concern was we were worried at the time that Geo had the idol. And because Karla was doing such a great job hiding the fact that she hid the idol from us, I couldn't figure out why if Geo was the target and we were worried that Geo had the idol, why we weren't coming up with the plan B. And I specifically said to Karla, "Hey, why don't we go talk?" And Karla, who normally always wants to talk with me, she kind of snapped at me and said, "I don't wanna. I'm done talking."

And then she said to me, "You're not gonna play your Shot in the Dark tonight, are you?" And it was in such an aggressive way that I realized like, wait, she's not saying that as an ally of mine. She's saying that because she's trying to protect herself in this game. And so that's again when you start seeing me scramble.

Unfortunately. Cassidy was on a walk at that time and so I didn't have her there to talk ideas back and forth with. And then Ryan and I had a really great relationship out there. Ryan kept calling me Mama Linds. I felt like I was his mom out there, and I think the reason that Ryan was avoiding me the whole time was because he didn't have the heart to lie to my face.

When you saw Ryan and I sitting there having our last meal together, Ryan gave me an apology and it was basically him saying like, I'm sorry you're going home tonight." And then during Tribal Council, Ryan pretty much apologized for having to vote me out that night. So this didn't come as a blindside to me. After I tried to talk to James and Karla, they just kept saying, "It's not you. It's not you." And so I had nowhere to go. There were no other conversations to be had. I felt like my hands were tied behind my back. So it was definitely a very frustrating last couple hours on the Coco Beach.

So what do you think of their move to get rid of you because they were worried that you were being too paranoid or questioning the alliance too much?

My strategy going out there was in a game where you can't trust anybody, you can trust me, right? I was never going to turn on my alliance. I was incredibly loyal to Karla and Cassidy and James, and my mentality out there was if they ended up getting voted out at any point, I wouldn't be heartbroken because I understand that's how the game is, but it wasn't going to be me sending them home. I wanted to prove to everybody out there that I was going to stay loyal to the end.

Karla's reasoning for voting me out was she was playing both sides, and she was doing an incredible job. We had no idea. While we knew she was having conversations with Geo and Ryan, we didn't honestly think that she was really working with them. We just thought she was pulling information from them and then passing it on to us. But she will admit that her lines were starting to get tangled. And when she saw Geo and I having conversations on the beach that day privately, she started getting worried that I was going to find out that she was playing both sides. She was worried that Geo was going to end up telling me, "Hey, Karla's working with us. I know she's saying she's working with you."

And then I also want to give credit to James. I don't think he's getting enough credit for the game that he's playing. Karla, Cassidy, and I all believed that James was our number one from day one. and I think that speaks lot for the social game that he was playing out there. And I really do wish you guys could have seen a little bit more of that.

What was it like having to watch it all play back on TV? It's one thing to get voted out, and that's emotional and a reason why they have a psychologist to talk to. But then you have to watch it all play back and watch whole game unravel before your very eyes.

It was heartbreaking. As a fan of the game and a player, that's not how you want to go out. I'm definitely the type of person that does care about what other people think about me and I definitely want respect from the Survivor community because I respect certain players and of course I want to go down as one of the good ones. And to see me go out like that was definitely heartbreaking.

The great thing about winning challenges is that you don't have to go to Tribal Council. But it also means we don't see nearly as much of your camp, even with the extended episodes. And we especially did not see a lot of you after the first week. Was that frustrating?

Yeah, it's incredibly frustrating. If that was the way that I was gonna go out, I wish we had been able to see our tribe dynamic. We were all really close and it was a divided tribe. As much as we had our family meals together and we'd meditate and we'd play bocce ball on the beach and stuff — make no mistake, we were definitely playing out there and we definitely had Geo as our number one target.

I'd be lying if I said that I thought that's really how the vote would go. It was too easy. It just got to the point where after nine days of us constantly going off to the water well and exploring… I mean, how many times can you have the same conversation? Which is "It's Geo right? It's still Geo, it's still Geo, it's still Geo." I just really wish that you guys had seen the conversation that Geo and I had, and I wish you could have seen the conversation that Ryan and I had on the beach that led to my paranoia.

Tell me your reaction when Vesi started blatantly helping Baka with the puzzle at the end of the challenge, which ultimately led to your ouster?

I was so laser focused on trying to get the puzzle solved that I didn't realize it until after the challenge was over. I wanna say we even found out by Jeff, I think it was Jeff that had told us, and my jaw dropped, and I was devastated. I hate losing. There's nothing I hate more than losing. It's one of my toxic traits. But in a game where there's limited rules and anything goes, if that's how you want to play, that's how you want to play. And you don't see me say it to Vesi, but I said to them, "Look, if this is how you guys are gonna play, just be prepared for us to come after you guys once the merge hits."

But I went through Geo's bag. They didn't show that, but we thought probably around like day three that Geo had the idol, and I thought Cassidy was going to be the one going home. And so Cassidy, Karla, and I came up with a plan for us to go through Geo's bag, and I ended up finding a map that I thought was a map to an immunity idol. And so for days we were convinced that Geo had the clue to an immunity idol. It was really funny. I'm actually shocked they didn't show it, but I definitely looked like an idiot out there when it turns out the map was actually the map that they had given Geo and Ryan to go look for our supplies. But we didn't know that at the time. Karla did because she had the immunity idol. But [as for Vesi] I'm kind of under the mindset that anything goes so if that's how you want to play, like go ahead and play it, but there's gonna be consequences.

Well, Vesi was clearly targeting your tribe all episode. So how were you feeling about the negotiation with Cody after he left with the fishing year and the limes and all that stuff?

My biggest fear was that they were going to take our machete. We needed that machete. We used that thing day and night and we had a lot of food out there. And so for us to give that to him was kind of like an olive branch. That was his reward for not taking our machete. We were bummed with the fishing gear, but we knew that we could recover from that. We weren't gonna be able to recover if they took our pot or our machete.

So you've been wanting to get on this show for 22 years. How do you feel now? Is there a lot of excitement that you got to live your dream? Is there some regret that you went out when you did? How do you process it all together?

Well, Dr. V our psychologist has done a lot of work with me. It's bittersweet. I had a great nine days on the island. I got to live my dream. Similar to Chelsea, I feel like my time was kind of cut short and that I didn't get enough time to play. I would've loved to have been out there way longer. I'm grateful for the experience, but I just wish I had had more time and I really hate that I went out the way that I did.

