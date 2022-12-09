Survivor 43 finalists reveal how they want to approach the jury

The final five (and the rest of the cast) shared their strategies for final Tribal Council with EW right before the season began.

We're down to just five people left on Survivor 43 heading into the big finale Dec. 14 on CBS. And of those five, only three will make it all the way to the final Tribal Council. For those final three, they won't just show up and speak all willy-nilly like. A lot of thought will go into how they want to approach the jury with their words. They'll think about the things they want to say, and the things they don't.

We know this for two reasons. (1) A million dollars is on the line. Not exactly a time to wing it. And (2) We asked the entire cast about their final Tribal Council strategies before the season even began. Yep, a few days before Survivor 43 kicked off, we asked all 16 contestants about the things they wanted to make sure they didn't say if addressing the jury at a final Tribal Council, and you can now see their answers in the video above.

Owen Knight, Karla Cruz Godoy, Mike Gabler, Cassidy Clark, and Jesse Lopez of 'Survivor 43' Owen Knight, Karla Cruz Godoy, Mike Gabler, Cassidy Clark, and Jesse Lopez of 'Survivor 43' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS (5)

Want a little preview of how the five remaining players plan to handle that final Tribal? We've got you covered. Want to learn how those who got their torches snuffed along the way would've acted with $1 million at stake? We've got you there too. Want to see host Jeff Probst breakdancing alongside robot aliens shooting lasers out of their fingertips? Sorry, can't help you with that one.

But if you're looking for who among Karla, Jesse, Owen, Gabler, and Cassidy might have the best approach when it comes to a final Tribal Council strategy, then check out the video at the top of the post. And while you're at it, you can also play an awesome game of "Survivor What If?" by enjoying the answers from the folks who never made it that far. Plus, don't you want to see who calls out Angelina from David vs. Goliath? Because somebody definitely does. Hold on to your jackets, everyone!

