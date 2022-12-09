Survivor 43 finalists reveal how they want to approach the jury
- TV Show
We're down to just five people left on Survivor 43 heading into the big finale Dec. 14 on CBS. And of those five, only three will make it all the way to the final Tribal Council. For those final three, they won't just show up and speak all willy-nilly like. A lot of thought will go into how they want to approach the jury with their words. They'll think about the things they want to say, and the things they don't.
We know this for two reasons. (1) A million dollars is on the line. Not exactly a time to wing it. And (2) We asked the entire cast about their final Tribal Council strategies before the season even began. Yep, a few days before Survivor 43 kicked off, we asked all 16 contestants about the things they wanted to make sure they didn't say if addressing the jury at a final Tribal Council, and you can now see their answers in the video above.
Want a little preview of how the five remaining players plan to handle that final Tribal? We've got you covered. Want to learn how those who got their torches snuffed along the way would've acted with $1 million at stake? We've got you there too. Want to see host Jeff Probst breakdancing alongside robot aliens shooting lasers out of their fingertips? Sorry, can't help you with that one.
But if you're looking for who among Karla, Jesse, Owen, Gabler, and Cassidy might have the best approach when it comes to a final Tribal Council strategy, then check out the video at the top of the post. And while you're at it, you can also play an awesome game of "Survivor What If?" by enjoying the answers from the folks who never made it that far. Plus, don't you want to see who calls out Angelina from David vs. Goliath? Because somebody definitely does. Hold on to your jackets, everyone!
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
- Cody Assenmacher says Jesse's Survivor idol play was 'the maddest I've ever been'
- Survivor 43 recap; Jesse is an assassin
- Jeff Probst addresses his future at Survivor host
- Sami Layadi says he fell victim to the Cassidy Curse on Survivor 43
- Jeff Probst explains how two players beat a Survivor challenge
- Survivor 43 recap: Underwater history is made
- The Survivor 43 loved ones that never were
- Jeff Probst weighs in on the future of Survivor returning player seasons
- Noelle Lambert reveals she was holding the Survivor Steal-a-Vote at Tribal Council
- Survivor 43 recap: Noelle enters full beast mode
- James Jones gave Sami his Knowledge is Power on Survivor 43
- Ryan Medrano reveals reason he was always fishing on Survivor 43
Episode Recaps
Strangers starve themselves on an island for our amusement in the hopes of winning a million dollars, as host Jeff Probst implores them to "DIG DEEP!"
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|genre
|network
|stream service
Comments