Jeff Probst says to prepare for a punishing Survivor 43 finale

Eighteen players are now down to just five. But as excited as the remaining Survivor 43 players were to make it all the way to finale night, that enthusiasm was a bit tempered when Jeff Probst informed the final five that that they would have to head to a new beach to start completely over for the last three days of the game.

That was merely the opening salvo in an endgame process designed to push the contestants to their limits. Who will ultimately push through those limits and prevail as champion will be revealed on Wednesday's three-hour finale and after-show on CBS. We spoke to Probst, who weighed in on Jesse's brutal blindside of Cody, explained why the on-location after-show will continue to replace the live reunion, and teased what else to expect on a punishing finale.

Survivor 43 Jeff Probst 'Survivor' host Jeff Probst | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Before we get to the finale, I need you to weigh in on Jesse's savage move of using Cody's idol to help flush Karla's idol, and then voting out his biggest ally in the game. It looked tense there at Tribal for a minute. What were the vibes both during and after that went down?

JEFF PROBST: Jesse's blindside of Cody is a Survivor Hall of Fame move and moment. It encapsulates the simple but complicated essence of the show — strangers must rely on each other to survive while voting each other out in the pursuit of a million dollar prize.

The friendship between Jesse and Cody seemed to be, and I believe still is, one of the strongest partnerships in Survivor history. They had relied on each other throughout most of the game and with two idols, and they had an incredible amount of power deep in the game. But when you rely on each other to survive in a jungle, it's very natural to develop trust, and that's where the game gets tricky. No matter how much you trust someone, you can never forget that the game is constantly changing and you must always return to the premise… rely on each other while voting each other out. This means that sometimes you have to vote out the people you trust the most. That's the game.

The blindside was a shocking moment. First, you see Cody's confusion as to why Jesse is playing the idol. Then, you see and feel the dagger in Cody's heart when he hears Jesse say, "I'm playing this for Owen."

I still remember very clearly when Jesse reached out to shake Cody's hand. It was only a brief hesitation, but in that moment you could see so many possible responses racing through Cody's mind. Watching it back, I am reminded how quickly it actually all happened because it felt like time s-l-o-w-e-d waaaaaaaaaay down. I didn't feel tension as much as I felt shock and sadness. It's a powerful example of why Survivor is so fun to watch and so incredibly difficult to play.

As far as big moves go, that's the move of the season. Jesse's read of the situation was spot on. He correctly predicted Karla would panic and play her idol and he would be left with the only idol remaining in the game.

Owen Knight, Karla Cruz Godoy, Mike Gabler, Cassidy Clark, and Jesse Lopez of 'Survivor 43' Owen Knight, Karla Cruz Godoy, Mike Gabler, Cassidy Clark, and Jesse Lopez of 'Survivor 43' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS (5)

Give us a general idea of what we can expect during the finale and what you have in store for the final five?

This new format punishes players until the very end. As you saw last week, they must now start over at a new beach with no shelter. It's an arduous final push that requires every last bit of energy the players have as they compete in challenges and struggle to form clear thoughts when they are completely exhausted.

In many ways, the final five is a brand new game. Five players is the last time you can vote someone out. Once you get to four, you are guaranteed the chance to at least make fire — and, as we've seen recently, some players actually prefer to make fire because they want one last feather in their Survivor cap to impress their jury.

The winner of the final immunity challenge has both power and pressure. It always shines a light on their ability to read the jury. Who should they take with them and who should they try to eliminate in the firemaking showdown? There is never an easy path to the finish, you are earning it… or blowing it … every second of every day.

Anything you can share about the on-location after-show this time around?

I love doing the after-show in the jungle immediately following the announcement of the winner. It's so raw and so much more authentic. I know some fans miss the pomp and circumstance of bringing the players back months after the show ended. I fully appreciate that there is something very exciting about a live audience and seeing the players clean and all dressed up. But in terms of the conversations, there is no comparison. The jungle is where it's at! Now that we have a couple of the after-shows under our belt, we're getting better. The Survivor 43 after-show is very emotional and entertaining!

