Watch a Survivor fishing fight in exclusive deleted scene

We just knew there would be drama in the Baka tribe the minute we saw the collection of type-A personalities collected on the team for Survivor 43. We've already seen a fair share of it, including this week's double-cross on a secret immunity bead bracelet. But there's a little extra drama that did not make the episode, revolving around what should have been a simple fishing expedition. And we mean that literally, as in going out to catch fish. Only it wasn't so simple. And we've got the entire thing for you in an exclusive deleted scene from this week's episode.

The tension begins with simply trying to get out in the water. "It takes us four hours to get out and do a fishing expedition that's probably going to end up lasting 20 to 30 minutes and might not even end with a single fish," complains Sami.

And guess who he's complaining about? Yep, Gabler. "If you want to do something, you better tell him two and a half to three hours before, because that's how long it's going to take him to get going," Sami says as we see the object of his ire telling his tribe that "Just like for challenge, I'm going to rest up for this thing." (A bit of life advice: Find someone who loves you the way Gabler loves rest.)

Sami Layadi and Mike Gabler on 'Survivor 43' Sami Layadi and Mike Gabler on 'Survivor 43' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

But it turns out Sami is not the only one annoyed by how long it takes to get anything done. The other person frustrated? Gabler! "Oh my God, millennials," the heart-valve specialist grouses. "There's a lot of decision-making and discussion going into every step of the procedures."

According to Sami, the one making all the decisions is actually Gabler (like when we see him telling Ellie she can't join them out on the raft). And Sami is over it. "I am not somebody that is an easy person to piss off, but when you sit and tell me how wrong I am at something and then offer no advice or no experience of your own, I'm going to get a little frustrated," he says. "And Gabler repeatedly frustrated me this morning."

Question: What's better than having two pissed-off people stuck in close proximity to each other on land? Answer: sticking them in even closer proximity at sea! Says Sami of his intimate fishing raft voyage with the source of his irritation, "Finally we get out on the fishing trip, and a little bit into the water I realize the mistake I that I've made getting out on the boat with this old man stranded by myself."

What happens next? It may surprise you. Check out the deleted scene at the top of this post to see for yourself, and read our episode recap for a full breakdown of this week's action on both land and sea.

