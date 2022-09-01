'Survivor' contestants explain why they will win season 43

The newest cast members told us why they are going to take home the million. Whom do you believe?

Now that the cast for season 43 of Survivor has been revealed, it's time to start placing your bets on who is going to take home the $1 million prize. But before you do that — and before you start drafting in your Survivor fantasy leagues — don't you want to hear personal pitches from the players themselves?

We asked each of the contestants of Survivor 43 (which premieres Sept. 21 on CBS) to tell us before filming began why they were going to win the game, and you can see all their answers in the video above.

In many ways, this is the best time of the whole Survivor experience for the cast. Everyone is all full of optimism and hopes and dreams, with visions — some might call them delusions — of grandeur dancing in their heads.

So what sort of arguments did the cast members present for why they were going to be the one to take home the title of Sole Survivor? Well, let's just say that some were more convincing than others. And while a few thew out some pretty generic terminology we've heard more than once before, others were more impressively specific.

Like Morriah Young, for example. Tell us, why are you going to win Survivor, Morriah? "I am going to win Survivor because I am fantastic at kicking people with color, punching them with joy, and making them fall in love with our authentic connection." I'll be honest: I'm not entirely sure I understand what she is saying… BUT I LOVE IT! And it's definitely not something a Survivor contestant has ever said in the previous 42 seasons.

While we're at it, let's her from Geo Bustamonte as to why he is destined to win the game. What say you, Geo? "I am going to win Survivor because I sacrificed so much to be here. I drove across the country to drop off my dogs, and because I didn't have enough days off from work I had to resign from my job. They told me they were going to give me time off, but then at the last minute they were like, 'Hey, you know what? I'm sorry, it won't be possible. So the only way that you can do this is by resigning and then you'll be rehireable in six months.' So I better win Survivor because I got bills to pay and two bougie dogs to feed."

Soooooo, I'm not sure how that translates into a Geo victory, but you gotta love the moxie! And you also gotta love a guy who calls his own dogs "bougie."

While older contestants often have an additional social hurdle to clear if they hope to win the game, don't tell that to Mike Gabler, who insists that "I'm going to win Survivor because I'm 51-years-old and I am literally the best version of me that there's ever been right here and right now, and I'm built for this game." Timing is everything, people!

And while many of the others may think they have endured physical hardship to prepare them for the rigors of the game, none of them have been through what Paralympian Noelle Lambert has in having her leg amputated. "There is nothing worse that actually physically losing a leg," Noelle tells us. "So I know that I am out here and I'm willing to do whatever it takes to get to the end and to prove that I am the Sole Survivor."

We'll see if she ends up being successful in her quest. In the meantime, watch the video at the top of the post to see every single player tell you why they are going to win Survivor 43, including the player who says he will win because he has "zest." And for more Survivor scoop, follow me on Twitter @DaltonRoss.

