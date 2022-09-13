We asked the cast to pick secret weird words they would try to sneak into the show this season, but some will be more difficult to work in than others.

It was November 2003 on the island of Contadora. Journalists from publications like Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, TV Guide, and Us Weekly were getting close to wrapping up their week covering filming on Survivor: All-Stars. Over a few rounds of Balboa beers, the writers (of which I was one) each laid out their predictions on paper for the upcoming season, from the first boot all the way to the winner. (It will not surprise any longtime reader to learn mine were wildly inaccurate.)

As the evening progressed (and more beers were downed), talk turned to another exercise. A much dumber exercise. The journalists decided it would be positively hilarious if they were all assigned a word they had to somehow seamlessly work into their article about the season. (Again, I cannot stress enough how many empty Balboas were on the table at this point.)

The words had to be just weird enough that it would take a bit of effort to work them in and make sense, but not so weird as to be completely impossible. They would also serve as a bond and hidden inside joke between the writers covering that season.

Survivor All-Stars The Mogo-Mogo tribe on 'Survivor All-Stars' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS/Getty Images

Fast forward 33 seasons later, and Survivor itself utilized a variation of the secret word legend from All-Stars as players on Survivor 41 (and Survivor 42) were given goofy secret phrases they had to work into a pre-challenge conversation with Jeff Probst to activate a hidden immunity idol. This led to lots of talk about butterflies, soccer, confused goats on astroturf, and broccoli being little trees.

While we are guessing the goofy secret phrases are now most likely off the table for Survivor 43 — since their existence would no longer be a secret — we decided the cast for the upcoming season (which premieres Sept. 21 on CBS) could still have some fun working weird words into their confessionals and everyday dialogue around camp. That's why we asked each of the contestants to pick a word they would attempt to work into the season, and then we'll see if it ends up making the edit.

So what are the words? You can see the entire array in the video at the top of the post, and I am going to prepare you right now for the insane fact that TWO PEOPLE PICKED THE EXACT SAME WEIRD WORD! Is there some sort of secret pre-game alliance happening? Are they in cahoots? And is "cahoots" the weird word? (It is not.)

Survivor 43 gallery The cast of 'Survivor 43' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

To see which two people picked which word to sneak into the season, check out the video above, but rest assured nobody else doubled up. For example, Elie Scott was the only one to select quixotic. "I think that's kind of me," explains Elie. "I've imagined this moment a million times. I feel like I am a quixotic person in that I am always kind of toggling between being grounded here in the moment and being up in the clouds just imagining a fantastic world."

We can't say we love Sami Layadi's word of fluctuate, but we do love his reasoning. "Because [there are] so many awesome ways that you can use the word, and it's also something that makes you sound way smarter than you are. If I say fluctuate — 'Oh it fluctuates, this vote, it's gonna fluctuate' — that doesn't really make sense, but it sounds like I know what I'm talking about, so that's an easy one. I wanna fluctuate. I wanna fluctuate the word fluctuate into an episode."

Mike Gabler certainly has his work cut out for him to work Das Alpenhaus seamlessly into a conversation, while Codey Assenmacher's secret word is what he also wants to name his boat… when he actually gets around to buying a boat. But our absolute favorite super-secret weird word comes courtesy of Jesse Lopez, who explains: "I'm going to go with dangily-doodily. I don't think it's a real word, but both of my kids, we play this game on the trampoline where we jump around and they'll just yell 'dangily-doodily' at me and I'll get all crazy and aggressive and start throwing them around and everything, so I'm going to try to work dangily-doodily into a confessional or Tribal Council somehow."

So if you hear dangily-doodily at some point on Survivor 43, you will now know exactly why — and you can thank us later. In the meantime, fluctuate your way on up to the video at the top of the post to see everybody's secret weird word, and then wait and see if they make in onto the air.

