Survivor 43 players reveal merged tribe name possibilities

It looks like the merge is coming up on Survivor 43 on this week's episode — or at least whatever wrinkle they have worked out this season for players to fight to get into the merge. Once the contestants finally are all brought together onto one beach as one tribe, they will have some important decisions to make. Like whom to align with. And whom to target. And, most importantly, what to call the new tribe.

There has been both drama and humor over the years when it comes to coming up with the merge tribe name. In early seasons, arguments would actually break out over the merge tribe name, even though there could be nothing more insignificant that whatever dumb title the players decided to paint on their flag. And then there were goofballs like Boston Rob, who would sneak in the name of his wife's stuffed animal collection while telling his clueless compatriots that it meant something completely different in a foreign language. Good times.

What will the Survivor 43 tribe name be? While the show will tell us in good time, we may have the answer already. That's because we asked the entire cast before the season began what they would like to name their merged tribe, and you can see their answers in the video at the top of the article.

It appears if Owen Knight has his way, he is going for the Boston Rob method also employed by one of the Three Amigos. "I loved how Malcolm did his mom's name backwards and convinced them all Enil Edam was something related to where they were," says Owen. "So I would probably do something like that. I wouldn't go full Merica, but maybe somewhere in the middle."

A few different players are going to try to sneak in the name of their dogs, making the writer of this article (and proud owner of three felines) upset that Morriah went out so early. Why? Because for the merge tribe, she wanted to go with… Meow. Why? "Because it just makes me think of my cats, and if you pull a little silly twang on the way you say it, like 'MEOW!' it sounds like it can be some type of funny line or sound effect." Hey, good enough for me! And it beats Nobag.

To see all the potential tribe names (and explanations for why) tossed out by contestants, check out the video above. And then watch Survivor 43 to see if any one of them actually sticks.

