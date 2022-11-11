We asked the cast before the season began if they would sit out of a challenge for food, and their answers did not always match up with what just happened on the show.

Which Survivor 43 players said before the game they would not skip a challenge for food?

Jeff Probst loves to wear hats. He loves to say "Once again, immunity is back up for grabs" even though the "once again" and "back up" are kind of redundant. And he loves to tell players to "DIG DEEP!" But there is one thing Probst loves above all of that, and it is tempting contestants to sit out of an immunity challenge to eat food instead. Eat or compete! The classic Survivor conundrum.

Sometimes the choice is made on an individual level and each player has to decide whether to go for immunity or enjoy a burger and fries or some other mouth-watering option. Other times, like on this week's episode of Survivor 43, the dilemma is put to the group.

Survivor 43 gallery The cast of 'Survivor' 43 | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

On Wednesday's episode, Probst told the tribe that if five players sat out of the contest, it would earn the tribe a big bag of rice. Pretty quickly, James Jones, Sami Layadi, Jesse Lopez, Cassidy Clark, and Karla Cruz Godoy all volunteered to sit out. But that's not necessarily what all of them said they would do before the season began.

In anticipation of such an event, we asked the entire cast before the game started whether they would entertain the idea of sitting out a challenge for food, and we got some pretty interesting responses from the at-that-point very well-fed cast members. Now let's see how their answers then match up to their actions now. All will be revealed in the video at the top of the article. So enjoy a heaping helping of Survivor bonus content above, and then go gorge yourself on Kit-Kats and Funyuns. You know why? Because you can.

