The new Survivor cast makes bold predictions for season 43

One of the new players thinks Adam Klein might have been on to something, no matter what Jeff Probst says.

Part of the fun of being a Survivor fan is trying to figure out what is going to happen next. Oh, I totally think this person is going to get caught lying! And I bet they do a tribe swap soon! And I'm pretty sure there will be an advantage hidden on this reward. We can't help it. Predicting things is fun! (As long as you don't mind being wrong 90 percent of the time, which I certainly do not.)

But why should we have all the fun? That's why we asked the recently revealed cast of Survivor 43 to provide their own bold predictions before the season began, and you can see all of said predictions in the video above. It's an exercise we do every season, and some of the answers in the past have ended up being frighteningly accurate. So what did this season's batch of newbies have to say when asked to do their best Nostradamus impersonations?

Well, predictably, a few completely wiffed with non-answers like "a lot of craziness" or "blindsides." Zzzzzzzzz… But others came to play, either with predictions for themselves or the game-at-large.

"A bold prediction I have for this season is that I'm gonna get five immunity necklaces," announced Cody Assenmacher, and we love the confidence. But what we love even more when it comes to challenge predictions is this one from Noelle Lambert, who is the franchise's third amputee, after Chad Crittenden from Vanuatu and Kelly Bruno from Nicaragua.

"My leg is probably going to fall off more than once, and I just have to pick it up and run with it," Noelle told EW. "I just have to be okay and not be self-conscious about it and just kind of push through that barrier. But if I have to take my leg off for a challenge just to get through it, then I am fully willing to do it to get myself to win, and get my tribe to win as well."

That's exactly the attitude you want from a Survivor player, and we can't wait to see Noelle (who is a serious athlete and Paralympian) morph into Beast Mode when it comes to physical competitions.

When it comes to twists, Owen Knight feels there will be less of them, while Dwight Moore feels they will be even more dangerous ones. (Does that mean the "Monster" is back and on the loose?) And then there is Elie Scott, who believes the following…

"I think this season they're going to actually hide an idol at Tribal Council," says Elie. "I think Adam Klein set the precedent and put the wheels in motion for it. I think it's going to actually happen this season. They've started doing interesting things with idols — making people do things, say things to activate them. I think this is the season, so I might make a fool out of myself, but I'm going to keep an eye out for an idol at Tribal Council."

First off, we adore it when people make fools of themselves, so by all means please go right ahead and tear the Tribal Council set to shreds looking for that hidden idol. In fact, we implore you to do it. That said, the chances of there being an idol hidden at Tribal Council are somewhere between slim and none. That's according to Jeff Probst himself, who explained to EW why after the Adam Klein fleur-de-lis mishap.

"To be very clear, we have never hidden an idol or any advantage at Tribal because we don't want players destroying the set," Probst said in April of 2020. "I don't see that changing. If there was ever anything to be found at Tribal, it would be very obvious to the players."

Whatever, party pooper! We're team Elie on this one. To see the rest of the bold cast predictions for season 43, check out the video at the top of the post, and for more Survivor scoop, follow me on Twitter @DaltonRoss.

