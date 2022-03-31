Swati Goel explains why she told everyone they're her 'No. 1' and that Boston Rob mix-up on Survivor

Survivor Close this dialog window Streaming Options

If everyone's your No. 1 ally, then no one is your No. 1 ally. But Swati Goel learned that the hard way on Survivor 42 when her entire tribe realized she told each of them that they were her most trusted alliance, and she became the fifth person eliminated from the game as a result.

While it seemed like the Ika tribe was gunning for Tori Meehan, who has spent most of this season on the bottom, a conversation between the majority of the tribe exposed that Goel told multiple people they were her "No. 1" ally, and that she was revealing too many secrets to too many people. Once they all lost trust in her, everyone except Rocksroy Bailey voted her out. She played her Shot in the Dark but it didn't work in her favor, and her torch was snuffed.

"I did [see it coming], rewatching it," the 19-year-old Ivy League student and Army National Guard recruit tells EW with a laugh. "But I'm feeling good. Obviously, there's a lot of reflection on like, 'What could I have done differently?' But I'm not holding any sort of resentment or anger towards anybody. I'm really glad that I got to do this. It was super cool and I feel like I learned a lot about myself in the process."

Goel never intended for her Survivor experience to be life-changing in that way — she was more concerned with winning the dang thing — but she's glad to have at least taken away a lot of personal growth instead. "That was a really nice silver lining to all of it, because when do you really get to see yourself put in this situation?" she adds. "This type of losing a game is also just such an invaluable experience to grow."

Below, EW got Goel to explain why she told everyone they were her No. 1, how she unintentionally caused chaos on her tribe, and more. Plus, she reveals that she does know "Boston" Rob Mariano wasn't voted out fourth on his first season like she was — her slip of the tongue was caused by another infamous Survivor Rob.

Survivor Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: When you watched the episode, were you surprised by how Tribal Council went or did you have a good understanding at the time of why you were voted out?

SWATI GOEL: I think I had a pretty good understanding, but it was cool to see how it was edited. The 'You're my No. 1' moment was very funny. I didn't realize that that specifically factored so strongly into it. But I found it very amusing. Those three clips interspersed right next to each other where Romeo [Escobar], Drea [Wheeler], and Tori were talking and then there was like, 'You're my No. 1,' 'You're my No. 1,' 'You're my No. 1,' me saying it to all three of them, I found it amusing because I didn't realize that that conversation happened in that way. I thought the way it was edited was very well done. [Laughs] Like, it didn't make me look great, but it was also really funny.

I wanted to ask you about that because it seemed as if Tori was the unanimous target until the tribe started comparing notes and realized you told everyone that they were your No. 1. Logically, there can only be one real No. 1 for each player, so they instantly lost trust in you. Was it your strategy from the outset to make them all think they were your most trusted ally, or did it happen organically or accidentally in conversations?

That was always my strategy. I was thinking that one-on-one alliances were the best way to go and I didn't really anticipate that there would be this sort of a conversation or really even this sort of blowback. It just seemed to me like such a common strategy. Why would people be upset? But I think it was just the chain of events that led to that conversation that was also a big part of why I got voted out. So not just, 'Oh, she's had these conversations with people,' but 'Oh, there's been so much chaos at camp.'

That strategy might have worked a few seasons ago but in this new era of Survivor, everyone is talking to everyone and nothing stays secret anymore. Were you just hoping they weren't going to all talk to each other and expose your game like that?

Yeah, I didn't expect information to circulate that fast because I know for myself, I was being so tight-lipped about things. Well, not all things, but tight-lipped about some of the things that I was being told. So yeah, that was a really interesting shift is how quickly the chaos spirals and how quickly this chain of events happened where I said something to Tori and then Tori said something to Rocks and then Rocks said something to Drea and then Drea said something to Romeo. It was just mind blowing how fast that information spread.

Survivor Swati Goel explains why she told everyone they're her 'No. 1' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

At what point did you start to realize that you were in trouble and needed to play your Shot in the Dark?

I realized that I was in trouble literally as soon as I had that conversation with Tori. I was like, 'Uh oh, should not have done that. That was too much information given to somebody.' That's the moment I realized that I f---ed up. The timeline of how it went was there was some sort of a conversation and I could tell that something was off in my relationships with people like late afternoon and evening. And then the next morning we went to the challenge and I was like, 'Oh no, this is really not great timing.' Pretty much as soon as we got back from the challenge, I knew it was probably going to be me. But I did try to try to save myself.

I was impressed with the conversation that you had with Drea. You played that exactly how you needed to in that moment.

Thank you. I feel like I was so close too! So close yet so far.

Did you ever consider not playing your Shot in the Dark?

I knew I was going to play the Shot in the Dark because one, I was confident they were voting for me but two, even if I'd been uncertain, I knew that there were probably three votes one way and two votes the other way, so it wouldn't really have mattered whether or not I played the Shot in the Dark.

There was a lot of talk on your tribe about how Jonathan [Young] was the reason why the Taku tribe kept winning. Do you really think it's all because of one person — especially in this week's challenges that required everyone to play their part — or did your tribe dynamic also share the blame for their losing streak?

I think it was a little bit of both. I definitely think that having Jonathan on a tribe, especially compared to the physicality of the people on our tribe, was a huge disadvantage and I think that showed up a lot in the challenges. For example, the water ladder challenge. I do think also that the tribe dynamics of Ika played into that loss. In that puzzle, I think me and Drea were feeding off of each other's anxiety and energy really, really negatively. And if we had been maybe more on the same page or there had been more trust, it might have been easier to work together in a positive, productive way.

Do you blame anyone for your exit?

No, I don't really feel like there's anybody responsible for my downfall but me. In general, if you go out and play Survivor, yes, there's so many factors out of your control, but in basically every situation — except maybe like Jenny [Kim]'s — I feel like basically every single episode of Survivor I've watched, there are things you could have done differently. And that doesn't mean beat yourself up over it or you couldn't have played better under a different circumstance. Maybe the circumstance you had really wasn't geared towards your game or helping you win, but ultimately, you had control over your decisions. In that sense, I can't really blame anybody else. I made a series of choices and those series of choices lead to an outcome. [Laughs] Like, it's fine. I definitely think there was some initial bitterness right after getting voted off. But I can honestly say that I think I could watch the next episode with anybody from Ika and not be mad that I was watching that episode with them and be able to enjoy the experience of watching the episode.

Survivor Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Do you feel betrayed by anyone in particular who voted for you?

I don't feel betrayed by anybody. My intention when I was playing this game wasn't actually to create chaos. It was just to have strong alliances and work with those people. I think the chaos sort of came from me, literally that one conversation with Tori. And then I think also, just the general Ika vibe was very, very chaotic. While I did not intend for this series of events to happen, I didn't intend to have me and Tori turn on each other, etc., I think betrayed is a strong word. I don't really feel any negative, 'You made a promise to me and you broke it,' or anything like that. It's a game.

If you could go back and change up one thing about your game, where do you think you made your fatal mistake?

[Laughs] I wouldn't have told Tori that she was on the bottom. I think I would have just played a little bit more passively for the first few days. I felt very, like, I'm 19 and everybody's telling me what to do, and I hate that literally everybody on this tribe thinks that they can just tell me what to do. But I think I could have also just bit my tongue and not necessarily tried to make that big a move that early on.

In your exit interview in the episode, you mentioned that Boston Rob was also out fourth on his first season so maybe you could also come back and win a season of All-Stars in the future. But Rob was actually out seventh on Marquesas and you were out fifth, and he did not win All-Stars (he won Redemption Island). Was that just the exhaustion and lack of food talking?

[Laughs] So yeah, somehow the fact that Rob Cesternino was out fourth on one of his other seasons got mixed in my head with Boston Rob. I was just like, 'I cannot remember what Survivor player it actually is who's done super, super well but was out fourth on their first season. I don't remember what it was,' but somehow that combined with Rob Cesternino and then me just really liking Boston Rob, and those are the words that came out of my mouth.

