Survivor 42 reveals first twist of the game

You can watch the first four minutes of the Survivor 42 premiere right now, complete with twist info for the coming season.

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read this post or watch the video above if you want to remain completely unspoiled for the premiere of Survivor 42.

It's almost time, people. Time for what, you ask? Survivor! It's time for Survivor! More specifically, Survivor 42. The season premiere of CBS' franchise kicks off Wednesday, March 9, at 8pm, but you don't have to wait until then to get your first taste. You can satisfy your insatiable reality TV appetite right here and right now. That's because we've got the first four minutes of the Survivor 42 premiere ready and waiting.

This sneak peek of the new season features everything you could possibly want: Jeff Probst strolling on a beach, a dude bragging about his world record in pull-ups (unfortunately, not the diaper version), and folks reading from the classic Survivor script of how they will either be much more fearsome than anyone expects or are completely unequipped to deal with the elements. (Drama. And Comedy. Together!)

But self-assured bravado and comedic self-deprecation aside, what really intrigues us about these first four minutes — beyond Probst not wearing his super-dope orange baseball hat — is that it seems those sneaky Survivor producers are at it again! According to the host, the new season will feature many of the same twists of season 41, however, some will be modified.

Survivor Cast of 'Survivor 42' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Whether this means they smashed an hourglass to make history by changing history and are getting rid of that terrible twist is anyone's guess, but there is some good news: Probst reveals the super-fun crazy phrases that people need to say to get a hidden immunity idol are back. Not only that, but a few of them are revealed. We hear one contestant say out loud the phrase "Potatoes have skin. I have skin. Am I a potato?" Thanks to amazing pause technology, you can also see on the parchment that one of the other phrases reads: "There's such grace in the game of soccer, it makes me cry." (The third phrase is not completely visible, but it does appear to involve a rabbit.)

But not unlike the amazing Ginsu knife commercials of the 1980s, THAT'S NOT ALL! A board is also revealed at the start of the premiere that appears to be the very first twist of the game. Again, thanks to incredible advancements in pause technology, we are able to read the instructions to three players taking part in a challenge. The board reads…

"You must wait for all three players before you make your decision. Good news! This part of the challenge requires zero effort from you! So if you want, you can grab your paddles and race back to your tribe. Or… You can agree to secretly work together… and each earn an advantage in the process. You must each untie 20 knots to retrieve your advantage… To cover your lie, spread mud and fake blood over your body to prove how hard you worked to get your paddles. You're only moments into the game… and you already have your first big opportunity."

So, who are the contestants that have to make that diabolical choice and what will they decide? (The photo accompanying this article may possibly offer a clue.) But enough reading. Start watching! Click on the video at the top of the post to enjoy the first four minutes of Survivor 42 and then check out the entire premiere Wednesday night at 8pm on CBS.

