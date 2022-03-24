Survivor Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Jenny Kim didn't necessarily do anything wrong on Survivor 42. But people in her alliance sure did. Once Chanelle Howell risked and lost her vote, and Daniel Strunk made it clear he had no intention of going to rocks, Jenny's fate was sealed and she became the fourth person out of the game.

While Jenny was originally tied in Tribal Council votes with Lydia (because neither Chanelle nor Mike Turner were able to cast votes themselves), once Daniel got cold feet (perhaps because he lost his shoes again?) about taking part in a tiebreaker that night send him home, Jenny had her torch snuffed by Jeff Probst.

What was Jenny's reaction as she watched Daniel cave and Hai stand strong? What did she think of Chanelle's decision to risk her vote? And would she have gone to rocks herself to save one of them? We asked the 43-year-old creative director all that and more when we spoke the morning after her televised ouster, and found out just how dangerous that water challenge actually was.

Survivor Jenny Kim from 'Survivor 42' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Tell me what it is like as you are sitting there at Tribal Council watching your fate in the game be determined by a conversation between Daniel and Hai.

JENNY KIM: By a couple of numskulls? Yeah, that was tough to watch. I knew that Mike and I had been working with Chanelle and Daniel for some time. But all along, I knew that Chanelle and Daniel were riding the middle. To what degree, I did not really know until my final Tribal Council. I did not know Daniel was sharing so much in information with Hai until Tribal Council happened and what they did not show was that Hai definitely called Daniel out and shared information that I had shared with him.

So I already knew I was screwed. I knew my game was sunk, that Daniel was sharing information, that he wasn't keeping my and Mike's secrets under close wrap, and was telling Hai a few different things. So yeah, that was very disappointing. And at that point, my fate was no longer in my hands.

Daniel started off by immediately saying that he wasn't going to go to rocks. What is going through your mind as he says that?

I didn't blame him, to be honest. I knew that as a super fan, he probably was not gonna go to rocks. I knew as a super fan, I would not have gone to rocks in that situation. It would've been very difficult to convince me to do that. So I had a very hard time trying to convince him to go to rocks. And instead, what I did was I tried to lean in with Hai and say, "Hey man, we talked about this." So Hai and I talked [before Tribal Council] about who to vote for. And when we talked, I got him to basically throw out Lydia and Daniel's names. And at that point I went to Daniel and said, "Hey, man, Hai is throwing out your name. So I don't know if he's playing you or he is playing me, but we gotta stay solid here, because Hai is not to be trusted."

I know you say you don't blame Daniel for not going to rocks, but you can't open the negotiation by saying you're not going to rocks. You have to try to bluff, right?

That's absolutely true. I just re-watched it this morning and yeah, you can see in that moment, Hai is immediately like, "Oh, really? Okay. Well, I know what I have to say now." So yeah, he just armed Hai with everything he needed to keep himself and Lydia safe in that Tribal Council.

You mentioned earlier that Hai was bringing all this stuff up about what Danial had told him about you and Mike.

Yeah, he was coming at Daniel saying, 'Hey Daniel, look, you told me about Jenny, you told me that Jenny said that I threw your name out there like you guys are working together or something. What is going on here?' I was definitely in self-preservation mode. He rightfully called out Daniel in that moment and Daniel had to scramble. Daniel was outed as being in the middle at that point. And I think that was Hai's intention was to really reveal Daniel's duplicity at that time. And it worked.

Survivor Chanelle and Jenny on 'Survivor 42' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Well, maybe that explains part 2 of this whole thing that you can shed some light on. Because it looked like Daniel was throwing it all on Chanelle as his reason for voting for Lydia, saying that he was just falling in line with what she wanted and it was all her. Was that fair and accurate?

I think that was fair. I think that if Chanelle had said, "Hey, let's just vote for Jenny and be done with it." Daniel would've gone along with the plan. But when Chanelle said, "No, let's split the votes…." Chanelle still wanted to work with me and Mike. Both Chanelle and Daniel still wanted to work with me and Mike. I think Daniel would've been quicker to throw us under the bus and was ready to drop us like a hot potato if he needed to, but Chanelle was really trying to make it work.

Chanelle knew she didn't have a vote. She pretty much knew when she got back to the beach that she had made the wrong decision — a decision that will haunt me for the rest of my days. Like, how did I not keep Chanelle out from risking that vote there?

So when she got back, did she tell you all immediately what had happened and that she had risked her vote?

No, she told a very different story. She only told the truth to Daniel. Cause I did didn't really fully know what happened out there. To the whole group, what she said was she could risk it or play it safe. And she told us if she risked it, she would've lost votes for two Tribal Councils. So she said, "I would've been stupid to risk my vote, so I played it safe." So we're thinking, "Yeah, you would've been stupid to risk your vote, but you did, didn't you?" So yeah, we went into Tribal thinking Chanelle would be stupid to have lost her vote.

So when the first tie vote came back, did you realize immediately?

Immediately. Immediately I glare over at Chanelle saying, "Do something!" And she's like, "I don't have a vote." I'm like, "Yeah, no s---! I know that, but say something to Hai." And when she wasn't fighting for me, I thought it was true that maybe she did lose her vote for two Tribals. So she was trying to stay safe with the group that would be left if I went home. I just couldn't believe that she would risk her vote like that.

Survivor Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

So anything else that happened during that Tribal that we didn't get to see during all that discussion?

It just went on forever. The big thing is that Daniel really revealed that he was playing both sides in a heavy way. I always knew he was floating in the middle, but I didn't know how much he was really sharing information with Hai. And at that point I was like, "All right, my game is sunk right here. I have the majority, but I only have two votes with that majority."

What I didn't say before is if Chanelle and Daniel really weren't willing to work with me and Mike, they could have easily voted me out. So there was no reason for that vote to go to a tie. But Chanelle and Daniel were trying to be cute and trying to split the votes and try to be clever to save me. But it didn't work.

She never should have lost her vote to begin with. And Daniel never should have shared information with Hai. If you're riding the middle, you gotta pick a side at some point and you have to be careful about what information you share with each side. But Daniel is kind of sharing a lot, all around.

Let's talk about that brutal challenge that Jeff Probst had to eventually call off because of the huge swells out in the water. You all were pretty much knocked off your platforms from the very start. What was your experience like out there?

The boats take this out to set up on the platforms and they tell us to sit down. Cause we're not able to stand already. We're in surfer mode. We're all afraid of falling in the water before the challenge even starts. They tell us to sit down until we're ready to go. And Jeff's like, "All right, as soon as you stand, we gotta go. You're gonna be standing for no time. Stand up. Survivors, ready… Go!"

And as soon as we hit the water, I just remember feeling like my body was made of led. My tribe was probably the laziest of all tribes in terms of helping with building the shelter. What you saw was total BS. Mike and I built that whole shelter. Mike and I were completely tired. We had no energy left. There was no food. There was no food being gathered or anything. Honestly, Hai, Daniel, Chanelle, and Lydia were doing nothing to help us.

So by the time that challenge hit, there were no calories in us. And our bodies just could not move in that water that would've been carrying me away anyway. By then I probably had lost a few pounds and I was probably the smallest person out there maybe besides Romeo. I was really being carried away.

It was obviously very difficult, and even though they have all the precautions in place to make sure everyone is safe, that doesn't mean you might not panic. At any point did you start to worry about your safety in those swells?

Honestly, I'm someone who trusts in the people that are there to protect me. Like, if I go rock climbing, I trust in the rope and I trust in whoever else is with me out there. We had meetings with divers before starting the game about, "You know, if you feel like you're in trouble, yell help. That's the magic word." I was like, "Okay, I can remember that. Thank you." But in that moment in the water, I remember just thinking, "Don't yell help. Don't yell help. You can do this. You can get back there." There was no way I was gonna end that challenge for my team. I was gonna keep going through it and swallow all the ocean water I needed to, to get that challenge done.

What was your reaction when Jeff called you all in to shore?

Honestly, by then, I was a little bit relieved. I don't think they could show enough. Just the ladder portion of trying to lift it up, we were probably struggling with that for half an hour or so — just that portion. Chanelle was hanging on for dear life on the pole. She could not budge. She was frozen and Mike and Hai are trying to lift the ladder. They didn't show it, but I did get to climb the ladder once, even though I did have to bail out of it and not get the key. But yeah, it was a crazy challenge.

Survivor The cast of 'Survivor 42' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

You and Mike formed a quick alliance out there. Was that due to you all being the oldest folks on the tribe, the New York – New Jersey connection, a similar work ethic, or what?

I think it was all of those things, but honestly, we met eyes immediately as we hit camp. And as that triangle puzzle came up, Mike looked at me and said, "Can you do this?" And I said, "Yeah, I can do this. If everyone shuts up, I can do this. Make everyone go away." But I noticed that he was sort of hanging back and I could tell he was a leader, but being careful about how much he led. And in that way, we had a very shared mindset and similarity.

And then as we started building camp, our work ethic was the same. We were just more likeminded in so many ways. We shared interest in movies and music and things like that as well. I don't think it was just because we were the older people. Daniel got along better with myself and Mike over Hai and Lydia, and he's more aligned with them in age. I don't think age was a huge factor. It was just personality. You jive better with certain people than others. Hai and I were just never really gonna get on the same page, and I knew that pretty early on. Mike is just my kind of people, and I knew right away.

What's something else that happened out there that we didn't get to see on TV?

I just feel like there wasn't a lot of the social dynamics that were shown. I've been reading the fan threads and everything, and it seems like people saw that Mike and I were aligned, but the level of our bond was so immediate and was our connection was so strong and we both bonded over missing our spouses at home. There was so much love there immediately. And I wish they had shown more of that.

I definitely got along with everyone. I know that it shows Hai and Lydia pitted against me and Mike, but we were all having fun out there as opposed to some other tribes who didn't look like they were having that much fun. We still tried to keep camp life light. And Mike and Lydia certainly brought tons of levity camp life. And it was a lot of fun having them around. I wish they had shown more of that. And there just hasn't been a lot of strategy shown for our tribe except for Daniel and his failing ways.

If you could go back and change one thing about your game that might have gotten you further, what would it be?

It's so hard because I knew I had the majority. I knew that the majority that I had maybe wasn't gonna carry me through the whole game, but I knew I had it. If I were to go back in time, knowing what I do now, I would've worked harder to get an alliance with Hai and Lydia. Maybe Mike and I could have gotten together and worked with Hai and Lydia and gotten rid of the two that were pinging around in the middle and not picking a side.

But I remember Lydia just running away from me, and I said, "This girl I is not comfortable with confrontation. She clearly doesn't wanna work with me." Cause we'd be sitting down together at camp, you know, having a great time. People would slowly go off to get water and whatnot. Me and Lydia are there, and I turned to Lydia to start talking to her and she'd be running away. It's like, "Oh wow, okay. You don't wanna talk to me."

And so I would've pushed that relationship a lot harder. Even though socially, we had a great relationship; strategically, I wasn't able to get there with her. And I think knowing what I do now, I would've just been more aggressive. But in the moment, it's hard to know how much to push on people because you could also really spook them and scare them off. And Lydia just seemed like she really was so uncomfortable with confrontation, she was just not talking to me. So that's the one thing I would've done a little different is just push a little harder on her.

