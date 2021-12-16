Survivor 42: Jeff Probst shares intel on NEXT season

The host gives a sneak peek for what to expect when Survivor returns in 2022.

One season ends, and another begins. Well, not quite. But at the conclusion of the Survivor 41 finale and after-show, we did get our official first look at Survivor 42 when CBS unleashed a preview showing footage from the next season of the reality franchise.

Season 42 was shot in May and June of 2021 after filming on Survivor 41 concluded, as the show's crew maintained their COVID bubble to keep everyone safe during the pandemic. That means that unless the new contestants were brought up to speed by producers before filming began, the cast of Survivor 42 came into the game completely unaware of the new twists and turns such as the Hourglass and Do or Die wrinkles that wreaked havoc on the players in the just completed season. So what can we expect when Survivor 42 premieres with a two-hour premiere on March 9, 2022? Well, first off, we have this super dope new logo…

The lock! The key! The maze! What does it all mean? I have no idea. But let's go to the Hostmaster General himself, Jeff Probst, for some more tidbits on what's in store for season 42. Sooooo… what do you have for us, Jeff? "It was really exciting to birth the next era of Survivor with a new, dangerous, fast-paced game that completely caught the players off guard. For Survivor 42, we have another truly outstanding group of players ready to take on the greatest social experiment on television."

Okay, tell us something us something else! "And perhaps the best twist of all is that we shot 41 and 42 back to back, which means this new group of players had not seen Survivor 41, so they have no idea what awaits them!"

Hey, I kinda already said that! But what did we expect? Of course he's not going to spoil anything three months before the season begins. But at least we are getting our first glimpse at the season 42 cast! Check out the video above for the first official Survivor 42 teaser.

