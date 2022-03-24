Jeff Probst explains why he stopped a Survivor challenge for first time ever

"That was real effort, real exhaustion, real fear," says the host about the contestants struggling out in the water

Survivor made history on Wednesday night. Scary history! On day 7 of Survivor 42, three tribes were pitted against each other in an immunity challenge that had the teams start on a platform out in the water. They were then supposed to swim over and retrieve a ladder off the ocean floor, use it while still out in the water to reach a key that would unlock sandbags, which then needed to land on five targets back on the beach. But it didn't turn out that way.

While the Taku tribe was able to complete the contest due to the He-Man like performance of Jonathan Young (who single handedly did pretty much everything, including chasing down players being carried away by the tide), the other two tribes (Ika and Vati) were pummeled by waves and a current that kept sending players way off course.

Both tribes struggled mightily in the surf and were nowhere close to being able to complete the water portion of the challenge. So host Jeff Probst eventually got them out of the water. For the first time in Survivor history, Probst and producers stepped in and called a temporary halt to the challenge. They brought both tribes (who were at the same point futilely attempting to raise their ladders) up onto the beach and allowed them to skip the key retrieval portion of the contest and go straight through to the bean bag toss, which Ika eventually took second place in, sending Vati to Tribal Council.

It was a super dramatic scene, but left many unanswered questions. Was the challenge that difficult when it tested out in the days beforehand? How long were the players actually in the water before production stepped in? And was anyone ever in serious danger of drowning? We went to the host for answers, and, as always, Jeff Probst delivered — this time with tons of behind-the-scenes intel on everything that went down on site. And we also got the host's take on that wild Tribal Council tie. (Also make sure to check out our full episode recap.)

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: I remember seeing some big swells out there before, like on day 1 of Winners at War. Where did those swells here on this day of Survivor 42 rank in terms of what you've seen out there in Fiji?

JEFF PROBST: This was one of those days where you could feel the turbulence swirling in the air from the moment we arrived at the challenge location. It reminded me of being a kid in Wichita, KS when a tornado was brewing. All your neighbors are racing to get their kids bikes in the garage because you can actually feel the tornado coming before you see it. That's what it felt like out there.

What was the challenge like during rehearsals with the Dream Team?

When we tested the challenge a few days earlier, the water was calm and our Dream Team had no problem with any of the stages. But we knew today would be much more difficult for the players. And just like a tornado, the wind and the swells were gathering steam by the minute. You can even see it in the trees and Survivor flags blowing as the players are walking in.

On our end, there was definitely a sense of excitement, because these are the kinds of unexpected surprises you want in a Survivor challenge. But there was also a sense of urgency, especially from our challenge team and our marine department. They wanted to start the challenge as soon as possible because they wanted to make sure it could finish.

I'm not exaggerating when I say that every five minutes it was gaining in intensity. Even getting the players out to their starting pontoons took some effort. And as you saw in the episode, their initial jump into the ocean was helped by a giant swell that nearly tossed them off the pontoon.

From that point forward, the ocean continued to increase in ferocity. It didn't ever back off, there was never a calm moment, never a chance for players to catch their breath. It just kept pounding, wave after wave.

If you've never been in those conditions in the ocean, it's hard to adequately describe the feeling. But it can quickly become a panic situation because you are struggling to get a breath that doesn't include a mouthful of saltwater. You're trying to keep your head above water, but the swells consume you. Your fight or flight reflex kicks in and it can feel overwhelming. In other words, for the players struggling, there was nothing fun about it. That was real effort, real exhaustion, real fear.

Everyone seemed to be struggling, but I didn't get the sense from watching it on TV that anyone was in actual danger. Was there ever a point where you all started worrying about any individual player's safety, behind your usual precautions?

It's important for our viewers to know that the players are always safe. We have safety swimmers at every challenge. Their only job is to watch the players, and if anyone is ever in real danger, they can get to them immediately.

So from a safety point of view, the players aren't ever in real danger. But … and this is a big but … when you are feeling overwhelmed in the ocean, it is an absolutely terrifying feeling and there is no part of your brain saying "Oh, I'm fine. I'm sure a safety swimmer will be here any second." I've been in a similar situation, and I can still remember the feeling. You are working as hard as you can to withstand the push and pull of the ocean, which leads to exhaustion which only amplifies the panic.

How long were those two tribes in the water trying to get their ladder up before you called it and brought them onto the beach to finish up, and how did you all as a group make that decision?

The two struggling tribes were in the water for 22 minutes. That is an incredibly long time in those conditions. At times, the ocean pulled them so far off the course they were running into our camera platforms. It was insanity. But to their credit, not a single player ever called for help. Nobody asked us to stop the challenge and rescue them. They kept fighting. They kept working together. They kept trying to finish the challenge. I was truly impressed.

The decision to stop the challenge was made because we could see that the conditions were continuing to get worse. The swells were getting bigger, the waves more intense. There was no let-up coming and we knew that they had exhausted themselves to the point of simply not having enough strength left to finish.

In 42 seasons of Survivor, we have never had to stop a challenge. This. Was. A. First. There wasn't time for us to huddle and discuss the decision, it was obvious that they were never going to be able to hold the ladder while someone climbed up it. Absolutely no chance. And because both tribes were equally helpless, we knew it would be fair to bring them both in and restart the challenge.

How much time did the tribes get to regroup before you started them up again on land?

The entire process of stopping and restarting the challenge didn't take very long. Our team retrieved their keys, which you see in the episode, we kept the camera's rolling and once everybody was out of the shot we started again. I think that's an important element — there wasn't a period of rest — they were still flat out but had to find a way to finish. THAT'S how you do it on Survivor!

Okay. Jonathan in this challenge. Discuss.

I can't think of another more dominating individual performance in any challenge in Survivor history. And it wasn't just pure strength, he's also amazing in the water, and he's a tremendous leader under pressure. And then he finished out the challenge with the bean bag toss! Come on now!

I hesitated singling him out after the challenge was over, because I appreciate that nobody really wants that kind of attention, but there was simply no way to ignore his performance. It was a hall of fame moment, and every single player knew it so we had to honor it.

One quick one about Tribal Council. It looked like Hai and Daniel played a game of chicken at Tribal Council and Hai won, getting Daniel to flip his vote so he would not go to rocks and sending Jenny out of the game. As you were walking back with that urn, I'm sure you were guessing how that would all go down. What did you think was going to happen and what do you make of what did?

Everything starts with the fact that in this new era of Survivor, nothing is certain, not even a player's ability to cast a vote. Going into this tribal council, Mike and Chanelle cannot vote. So only four of the six can cast votes.

They vote and it's a two-two tie between Lydia and Jenny, which means a revote, and now Jenny and Lydia can't vote. So now we're down to just two players who can vote, Hai and Daniel, and they can only vote for Jenny or Lydia. Daniel casts his vote for Lydia and Hai casts his vote for Jenny. This results in another tie and now we're deadlocked.

Per the rules of the game, they must now discuss as a group and agree on who to send home, Jenny or Lydia. If they can't agree, they draw rocks and one of the four who are safe will go home. So drawing rocks is obviously a very risky move. You're better to just agree and send Lydia or Jenny home.

Daniel is the first to speak and with his two-sentence declaration, he essentially ends the negotiation before it can begin. And let me say this — I really like Daniel. He's a lot of fun to have on the show, he's super bright, and I'm sure he would say it differently if he could do it again.

Here's what Daniel said to Hai: I want to start with the following premise. I really do not want to draw rocks. Done. Game over. By telling Hai he was afraid to draw rocks, he lost all his bargaining power. Now all Hai has to do is hold strong and imply he is willing to draw rocks if he doesn't get his way. After a few minutes of chatter, Hai makes his stand, telling Daniel: "I'm not changing my vote." And that was that. Goodbye, Jenny. Gone too soon. This game can get you in so many ways.

As for Daniel, mistakes happen all the time on Survivor, it's how you recover from them that matters. Hai won the battle, but the war is far from over.

