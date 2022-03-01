Survivor 42 contestant shows off terrifying yellow legal pad

Prepare yourself for the insanity of Strunk's Law as the cast members reveal what they did to keep busy during quarantine.

When the contestants of Survivor 42 showed up in Fiji in the spring of 2021, they were coming out of a yearlong slog in and out of quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So what the hell did they do during that year? We asked them exactly that.

For many of the aspiring players, they did their homework, and that meant binging lots of seasons of Survivor. Props to Romeo for eschewing all streaming services and rewatching previous seasons on old-school DVDs. (Let's hear it for physical product, people!) Also, a special shout-out to Hai for spending his time playing the board game Risk. Hopefully he played enough to realize that the key to winning Risk lies in capturing Australia. Only one border to protect! (If you can't get Australia, South Africa should be your fallback option. Just sayin'…)

Then there are the dueling paths taken by Drea and Lydia. Apparently Drea worked out with her husband every day during quarantine, while Lydia notes, "I drank a lot. That was a good passing of the time." Score a point for Lydia!

Daniel Strunk Daniel Strunk on 'Survivor 42' | Credit: EW

But this is all leading up to contestant Daniel Strunk. What did Daniel do, you may ask? Well, the images above and below should offer a bit of a clue, but we'll let him tell you. Take it away, Daniel:

"I was so inspired by the 5-7 vote at the final 12 that I came up with Strunk's Law, which is a two-page axiomatic Survivor universal law that I can explain in more detail if Dalton Ross ever interviews me later. But the long and short of it is that they were very dumb, the Goliath tribe, in the 5-7 vote, because they should have split their vote at least 5-2. Frankly, the optimal thing to do would have been to vote 4-3, because then the Goliaths would have won without having to play any idols at all. So anyway, I wrote this in a bathtub, by the way. I took a bath every day during quarantine, and that was a lot of fun. Quarantine was the best. I don't know what everyone thought it would be so brutal. It was just a blast."

Daniel Strunk Daniel Strunk on 'Survivor 42' | Credit: EW

For the record, I have no idea what Daniel is talking about… but props to him for writing it all out AND BRINGING IT WITH HIM ALL THE WAY TO FIJI! Why would he do that? I guess to show me??? I don't know. I suppose I am both confused and impressed. Will Strunk's Law come into play during Survivor 42 (which premieres March 9 on CBS)? I have no idea! We can only hope… and hope he somehow smuggled his yellow legal pad into Tribal Council to explain it all to Probst midgame and watch the host's eyes glaze over.

To see what all 18 cast members did to fill their time during quarantine, check out the video above. And remember… Australia! It's all about Australia!

