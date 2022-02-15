Survivor 42 players reveal secrets they won't tell the others

The new cast members tell EW the things about themselves they plan not to spill.

SURVIVOR: Island of the Idols Survivor

Knowledge is power in the game of Survivor. I know this because last season the show literally had an advantage called Knowledge is Power. And then the knowledge of the Knowledge is Power advantage ended up rendering it moot, proving once and for all that knowledge is indeed power.

There is also some knowledge that players do not want others to have, especially when it comes to themselves, lest it cause their fellow castmates to jump to conclusions or consider such information as grounds for an early elimination. With that in mind, we asked the contestants of Survivor 42 (which premieres March 9 on CBS) what secrets about themselves they won't tell the others, and some of their reasons make perfect sense.

"I am a Vietnamese refuge," explains Hai. "I came over here when I was three years old, and I grew up very poor. My personal history is not something I want to share right off the bat. If it comes up, it will come up, but I don't want my life story to hinder my game because I don't want people to use it as strategy for why I don't deserve to sit at the end because they are afraid I will win the money."

Survivor 42 Cast Chanelle Howell, Jonathan Young, Lindsay Dolashewich from 'Survivor 42' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS (3)

That's probably a smart move on Hai's part. As usual, there are a few players who plan to lie about what they do for a living, one person who plans to lie about both her schooling and her age, and then the contestant who doesn't want the others to know she is an actor because they might think that means she is good at lying even though she admits, "I am terrible liar."

Of course, our absolute favorite might come from our boy Zach, who plans to keep the fact that he is a speech and debate champion who won the Tournament of Champions under wraps. And what exactly is the Tournament of Champions, you may ask? Apparently, it is "kind of like the Winners at War of debate." WOW, CAN YOU IMAGINE HOW MANY FIRE TOKENS ZACH MUST HAVE?!?

Anyway, check out the video at the top of the post to see all 18 players reveal the secrets that they won't tell the others about themselves and their game.

