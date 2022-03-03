Survivor 42 cast members pitch new twist ideas for the show

SURVIVOR: Island of the Idols Survivor

Survivor never runs out of ideas. Hell, there was apparently even some invisible monster on the loose last season! But even though the show is now using numbers instead of themes for its titles, that doesn't mean the franchise is necessarily done with finding unique ways to divide players up. And it is certainly not done introducing new twists, judging by season 41's multiple prisoner's dilemmas, Do or Die, Shot in The Dark, Hourglass, and a partridge in a pear tree.

With all that in mind, we asked the new contestants of Survivor 42 (premiering March 9) to pitch a new twist of their own for the game, and now it's time to see who delivered the goods. A lot of the new players want to see a return to the generational battle of Millennials vs. Gen X, but with Gen Z thrown in (meaning, themselves). Okay, we can see that three-tribe rumble in the jungle happening. Good call, there. Not super inventive, but solid.

Yes, we have the usual suggestion of a first one's out season. No surprise there. And we've got a variation on the Blood vs. Water theme that could get some family members in hot water. However, we're saving our proverbial Brandon Hantz-style backrub for Romeo in recognition of his suggestion to combine eating and endurance challenges into one. Sure, that sounds like a massive choking hazard waiting to happen, but LET'S DO THIS!!!

Survivor season 42 cast The cast of 'Survivor 42' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

And then there is Maryanne, who is channeling her inner Judd Apatow with her pitch for Survivor: The Freaks vs. The Geeks. Allow her to explain: "So you get the weirdos and you get them on one tribe, and you get the people who are nerds and you get them on one tribe, and you get the people who are popular and you get them on one tribe. Hopefully it's not too close to Brains versus Beauty versus Brawn, but I think it would be really cool to get those three social groups in and see who really prevails in the end." (Personally, our money's on Haverchuck.)

But that's not all! We've got suggestions for a completely second game within the game (and not that Game Within The Game) in which people are also playing for second place. We've got something having to do with the Goosebumps series of kids books. And we've got the "Survivor Olympics" involving a competition between the U.S. and all the international editions of the show.

To see all the new pitches from the Survivor 42 cast, check out the video at the top of the post. And then engage in the waiting game to find out if any of them end up actually getting their ideas on the show.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.