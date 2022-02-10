Survivor 42 contestants explain why they will win the game

SURVIVOR: Island of the Idols Survivor

"Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth," heavyweight champion Mike Tyson once opined. So true.

Every season, 18 to 20 players show up to play Survivor with delusions of grandeur dancing in their heads. They've done their homework. They've studied the past to ensure their own success in the future. They've assessed their own strengths and weaknesses and charted a path in their mind that brings them all the way to the title of Sole Survivor and the million-dollar check that goes with it. And then they get punched in the mouth.

Not by actual fists, mind you. (At least we hope not.) But rather by twists (howdy, Mr. Hourglass!) and alliances and better gameplay. With that in mind, we always like to check in with the contestants when they're still residing firmly in their pre-game bubble of optimism and ask the big question: Why are you going to win Survivor?

The cast of Survivor 42 (which premieres March 9 on CBS) does not disappoint with their confidence. "I am the most well-rounded player out here," says one. "I know this game better than anyone, and I'm willing to work harder than anyone," claims another. "I am going to be a therapist on the island," teases one player, while another admits, "I might be a little slow in challenges, but my heart is there and that's what matters." (Let's hope her tribe feels the same way.)

Survivor season 42 cast The cast of 'Survivor 42' | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

And then there is Daniel Strunk. Why is the law clerk going to win Survivor 42? Allow him to tell you! "I will win Survivor because I somehow miraculously in the Doctor Strange one out of 14 billion universes convinced these people to look beyond the fact I fit the archetype of several past schemers, fit the archetype of several past winners, and am a cancer survivor, so I have a sob story," he says. "It's even worse because my sob story involves Survivor itself because watching Survivor helped me get through the cancer — so it's not just a sob story, it's a sob story that fits into the arc of winning the show. There is no way I'm going to win because all these people will be crazy if they didn't vote me out. But I will win, because all these people are crazy."

Who knows, he may be right! One of them is. Watch the video at the top of the post to see why all 18 players think they have what it takes. Oh, and one sidenote: That famous quote from Mike Tyson? He said it to a reporter who asked if he was worried about the fight plan of his opponent, Evander Holyfield, whom Tyson was widely expected to beat to a pulp in 1996. Tyson ended up losing the fight. And the rematch.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.