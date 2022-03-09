Survivor 42 cast plays a round of 'Would You Rather'

Would you rather win Survivor but receive no money, or be voted out first and get a million dollars?

Survivor contestants are liars. The whole lot of them. Sure, a few may fib more than others, but at some point everyone deceives someone. It's part of the game. But how much should we believe Survivor contestants when they are not playing the game?

That is for you to judge after watching the video at the top of this here post. Since the new era of Survivor forces players to constantly make difficult decisions, we decided to warm the cast of Survivor 42 up a few days before the season started by forcing them to make a difficult (albeit hypothetical) decision of our own making. The decision came in the form of a truly fiendish Would You Rather.

The question we posed was indeed fiendish, but simple: Would you rather win Survivor but receive no money, or be voted out first and get a million dollars? Sooooooo… fulfill (what could be for some) a lifelong dream by ascending to the top of the reality TV mountain with exactly zero winnings, or crash and burn and be rejected on national television by your peers, but get paid a mountain of cash for two or three days of work and humiliation.

SURVIVOR 'Survivor 42' contestants | Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

The question has proved to be an interesting one in the past in that the answers from contestants can be surprising. Some of the most ardent fans of the game have actually opted for the money, while some folks with far less personal investment in the show have at least said they would forgo the cash for the glory. Are they telling the truth? Who's to know! They're Survivor contestants! Like we said, they lie about everything!

I will say, as a hardcore fan of the game since day 1, I actually respect those who come right out and admit they would take the money and then go chill at Ponderosa and enjoy the best paid vacation of all-time. Not saying that is necessarily what I would do, but, then again, I am not crazy enough to go on a reality TV show to begin with so what do I know?

But what would you do? And really think about it. Would you take the check for a million dollars (they're taking about half of that in taxes, by the way) to be voted out first, or would you rather you win Survivor and get absolutely nothing? Consider your answer as you watch the video above and see how the cast of Survivor 42 answered. And then also consider which of these people you actually believe. These are professional liars, of course, so it may not be as easy as you think. Best of luck!

