Survivor 42 contestants name their favorite players ever

It's not a very unique question: Who is your favorite Survivor player ever? No points for originality on that one. But there is a reason to ask it of every incoming cast, for it can often lead to revealing answers that offer some insight into the new contestants just days before they play the game themselves.

So ask it, we do! And we asked the cast of Survivor 42 right before they embarked on the adventure of a lifetime. Sure, there were some pretty obvious responses: two Kim Spradlins, a Parvati Shallow here, a Boston Rob there, and two mentions of Tony Vlachos (including from Daniel Strunk, who proclaims, "If I have 1/16th as much skill as Tony Vlachos, I could probably win this season in a perfect record, and if I have 1/128th as much skill as Tony Vlachos, I'll probably win this season in, like, a split vote at the final Tribal Council"). But there were also some surprises.

Check out Tasha Fox getting two shout-outs! Look at Tai getting some love! And yes, that is Taj on the receiving end of some serious props! And for an even deeper cut, let's go to the awesomely named Jackson Fox: "My favorite Survivor player was CeCe. I love CeCe because she had the right attitude. She had the best parts I believe a person can have. She had assertiveness. She had kindness. She played the game in an honorable way, which is how I would like to play my game."

Give it up for Jackson Fox, everyone! But there is more. So much more. Check out the video above to see everyone's picks in their full glory, including one amazingly cute story involving the amazingly cute Jonathan Penner. And then we play the waiting game until the Survivor 42 premiere March 9 on CBS to see which of these new players will become fan favorites for the next crop of contestants.

