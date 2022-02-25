The new Survivor cast makes bold predictions for season 42

One contestant is about to make history, and it’s already happened… in her mind.

The future is impossible to predict. Which is why it is so much fun to make reality contestants do exactly that! But here's the thing. Every time we go through this exercise, whether it be with the cast of Survivor: Edge of Extinction or Big Brother 23, we end up getting some shockingly accurate predictions. I guess if Tarzan and Papa Smurf can play Survivor, why not Nostradamus?!

With all this in mind, we asked the players of Survivor 42 (premiering March 9 on CBS) before the game started to make some bold predictions about what was about to go down on their season. Sure, there were some relatively standard answers, with people talking about double eliminations. There were also a few super-generic ice cold takes about how "It's going to be a wild ride!" And there were some actually pretty intriguing ideas, like Swati Goel's prophecy that "Maybe there won't be tribes. Maybe we'll just get out and go straight into the individual game." I mean, she's wrong, but it's still a cool idea.

And then there is Tori Meehan. Tori has a prediction, all right. Let her rip, Tori! "We're about to have the first woman to ever win five individual immunity challenges in one season," says Tori. "It's going to happen. Men have done it. Therefore, it is going to happen someday."

We like the way Tori thinks! Four different women have won four individual immunity challenges in a single season: Kelly Wiglesworth did it in Borneo, Jenna Morasca in The Amazon, Kim Spradlin in One World, and Chrissy Hofbeck in Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers. All four made it to day 39, with Jenna and Kim emerging with the title of Sole Survivor.

But hold on, because Tori is not done with her prediction. She doesn't think just any woman is going to set a record by winning five immunity individual challenges. "A woman's gonna do it, so why not me?" she asks. "Why can't that be me? So that's one of my goals. It's lofty, but I also know how to create goals with clients. That's what I do in therapy. They have to be realistic, measurable. You have to be to do them, you have to have a path to get there. So I've done a lot of training, a lot of studying past challenges. So that's a bold prediction that I really hope comes true. We'll see!"

Indeed, we will, but we like that main course of gumption with a side order of moxie! To bear witness to everyone's bold predictions for season 42, watch the video at the top of the post. We predict you will enjoy it.

