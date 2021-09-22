The Survivor 41 cast plays a round of 'Would You Rather'
Would you rather win Survivor but receive no money, or be voted out first and get a million dollars?
In the world of Survivor, there is pretty much nothing worse than being the first one voted out of a season. And there is pretty much nothing better than winning the game and the million dollars that goes along with it. On these two points, most players can agree.
But what if it wasn't so easy? What if the embarrassment and humiliation of being ousted by your peers came with a big cash prize? And what if the glory and prestige of winning the greatest game on earth was not accompanied by a single red cent? Then things get a little more complicated.
We decided to spring a little game of "Would You Rather" on the cast of Survivor 41 (which premieres tonight on CBS), asking them the following question: Would you rather win Survivor but receive no money, or be voted out first and get a million dollars?
It's a fiendish question with no easy answer, and when we posed the question to the cast of Survivor: Ghost Island, the responses were pretty evenly split, with several of the super-fans in the cast saying they would actually take the money and the infamy.
Interestingly enough, while there are arguments presented by the Survivor 41 cast on each side (with one player opting for the win because "not being liked by people would be maybe too much emotionally for me to handle" while another contestant shrugs her shoulders and proclaims "F--- it, I'll take the million, I don't care"), there is much less of a split vote among the new cast members, with most folks decidedly leaning one way. Which way is it? Watch the video above to find out, and then ask yourself what option you would take: be voted out first and collect a million dollars, or achieve a life's dream but with no cash reward?
To keep track of our daily pregame Survivor 41 coverage, check out EW's Survivor hub and follow Dalton Ross on Twitter.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
- Did Survivor already read the season 41 winner votes?
- Survivor 41 cast members pitch new twist ideas for the show
- Jeff Probst sizes up the Survivor 41 cast
- The Survivor 41 players reveal their most embarrassing moments
- Jeff Probst says all Survivor seasons will now be numbered
- The new Survivor cast makes bold predictions for season 41
Episode Recaps
Survivor
Strangers starve themselves on an island for our amusement in the hopes of winning a million dollars, as host Jeff Probst looks at his feet while telling them to "COME ON IN, GUYS!"
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|genre
|network
|
|stream service
Comments