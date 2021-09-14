The new Survivor cast makes bold predictions for season 41
Could there be "an Olympic thing"? One player thinks so!
Who ever knows what could transpire on a new season of Survivor? Well, I'll tell you who certainly doesn't know — the players! The competition featuring contestants battling it out for a million dollars is not the only game being waged out there on the island. There is also the game of cat and mouse between the cast and producers as the creative powers that be constantly strive to keep players on their toes. But even if they did know all the twists, it's still impossible to predict how things will unfold once 18 strangers are finally able to talk to each other as the game begins.
All of which makes it fun to see what players think will happen. It's an exercise we've done before — one that has delivered some strikingly accurate predictions, as seen with the cast of Survivor: Edge of Extinction and on the current season of Big Brother.
So what sort of predictions did the cast of Survivor 41 (which premieres Sept. 22 on CBS) make before the season started? You'll have to watch the video above to find out!
Yes, we will disqualify the cheaters who predicted the season would only be 26 days long (something the producers clearly told them before our query). But you will find some other interesting responses, like one from a player who notes how diverse the new cast is (thanks to CBS' new mandate that all reality show casts be made up of at least 50 percent people of color), therefore predicting that "one of the things we will definitely see is a bunch of really likable people trying to understand each other for who they are, not necessarily making assumptions on who we are based on race, orientation, ethnicity, or creed, or religion."
You'll also see lots of guesses regarding Fire Tokens, which could come true (unless Mike White convinced Jeff Probst to drop them), as well as predictions of multiple people quitting, another generational divide, a throwback to the Outcasts tribe, extra players being added, and… "an Olympics thing." (We have no idea what that means either.)
Check out the video above to see all the cast predictions, and then stay tuned to find out which players were actually onto something.
To keep track of our daily pregame Survivor 41 coverage, check out EW's Survivor hub and follow Dalton Ross on Twitter.
Related content:
- Jeff Probst explains how fans can play Survivor 41 from home
- Survivor 41 contestants name their favorite players ever
- Jeff Probst says Mike White inspired him to completely retool Survivor 41
- Survivor 41 players reveal secrets about themselves they won't tell the others
- Jeff Probst says Survivor may never go back to 39 days
- Survivor considered filming in Georgia and Hawaii due to COVID
Episode Recaps
Survivor
Strangers starve themselves on an island for our amusement in the hopes of winning a million dollars, as host Jeff Probst looks at his feet while telling them to "COME ON IN, GUYS!"
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|genre
|network
|
|stream service
- Barbara Hershey is haunted by a sinister presence in new trailer for Blumhouse horror movie The Manor
- Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo are time-crossed lovers in mindbending Needle in a Timestack
- The new Survivor cast makes bold predictions for season 41
- Watch Tony Stark and Erik Killmonger team up in What If…? sneak peek
Comments