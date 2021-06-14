After playing demon-hunting lovers Wynonna Earp and Doc Holliday on Wynonna Earp for four seasons, Melanie Scrofano and Tim Rozon are working together once again on another Syfy series.

EW is debuting an exclusive first look at Scrofano and Rozon's reunion on SurrealEstate. Premiering in July, the supernatural drama stars Rozon as Luke Roman, a well-dressed real estate agent who specializes in selling haunted homes and is nothing like the gunslinging Holliday. Scrofano appears in the third episode of season 1, "For Sale by Owner."

"Tim plays a completely different character on SurrealEstate than he does on Wynonna, so it was a real discovery to see this new person in front of me," Scrofano tells EW. "It was a testament to his acting. It was as if I didn't know him at all. He looks good in a suit."

SurrealEstate Melanie Scrofano as Harper North and Tim Rozon as Luke Roman on 'SurrealEstate' | Credit: Derm Carberry/Blue Ice Pictures/SYFY

Scrofano's character isn't anything like Wynonna either. The actress plays Harper North, a quirky, timid young woman who lives a solitary life in her family's picturesque lakeside cottage. Unfortunately, her brother hires the Roman Agency to sell the property, and Luke must determine whether Harper is purposely frightening away prospective buyers or something spookier and more troubling is afoot.

"My character had to be just weird enough to creep people out a bit. Just enough to make them not want the hassle of dealing with her," Scrofano says. "But the type of person who would behave that way to get what they want must have a pretty healthy dose of weirdness to them already. So I just kind of played degrees of strange. It was really fun. The wig did most of the work for me."

Rozon adds, "She's technically playing two characters, which was interesting to see the way she was going to do it. The joy for me was the character that she created. Because on paper, it could have been played a million different ways. And I don't think anybody was prepared for just the amount of humor that Melanie brought to it. One of her most incredible strengths is just the balance that she has as an actress between humor and realism."

SurrealEstate Melanie Scrofano on 'SurrealEstate' | Credit: Derm Carberry/Blue Ice Pictures/SYFY

Scrofano's work on SurrealEstate also extended behind the camera. After making her directorial debut in the final season of Wynonna Earp, she went on to helm two episodes in SurrealEstate's first season.

"The premise of the show got me right away when I heard it - even the title made me chuckle," she says of what attracted her to directing on the freshman series. "But then you get to dive into some more heartfelt and heavy subjects. In that way it felt similar enough to what we did on Wynonna that I felt at ease telling the story. I'm a sucker for a story that blends heart and humor. This team nails that."

SurrealEstate Melanie Scrofano directing an episode of 'SurrealEstate' | Credit: Derm Carberry/Blue Ice Pictures/SYFY

SurrealEstate premieres Friday, July 16, at 10 p.m. ET on Syfy.