Read on for format twists, new costumes, special guests, and more of what to expect from the show's landmark 10th season.

Surprise! Fox reveals new special Masked Singer premiere and big season 10 changes

Surprise! The Masked Singer is heading back to television sooner than originally thought.

The disguised celebrity singing show is celebrating its milestone 10th season early with a special kickoff premiere episode immediately following the NFL Double Header on Sunday, Sept. 10. The premiere episode promises to deliver a special celebrity performance, clues, panelist guesses, and a reveal, with Fox calling it "one of the biggest, can't-miss unmaskings in the show's history."

THE MASKED SINGER Credit: Michael Becker/FOX (2)

Then, the season 10 competition will officially begin in the previously announced premiere airing on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The competition will include an all-new format with three groups of singers, which will culminate in special Battle Royale semi-final episodes for each group. This season will feature 16 total masked contestants, which will include Donut, Anteater, Hawk, Hibiscus, and S'More.

The format will feature a mix of familiar twists from seasons past. Wild Card contestants will return to shake up the competition with one Wild Card introduced to each group. Additionally, the "Ding Dong Keep It On" Bell is back in the Battle Royale semi-final episodes, where the judges can choose to save just one contestant from elimination and move them directly to the finale. (Meaning, the bell can't be used in every group, but only once during the season and only in a Battle Royale episode.)

The anniversary season will re-introduce themed episodes, with new themes including "Trolls Night," ahead of the November release of DreamWorks Animation's Trolls Band Together; a special "Harry Potter Night" episode airing the week of Halloween; and an episode celebrating the music of Elton John, featuring song selections from the legendary superstar. Other themes include: "NFL Night," "One Hit Wonders," "Disco," "2000s Night," "I Wanna Rock," and "Soundtrack of My Life." As in previous seasons, the themes will be weaved throughout the performers' song selections, costumes, celebrity guests, set design… and may even provide clues as to who is under the mask.

THE MASKED SINGER Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Nick Cannon, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong on 'The Masked Singer' | Credit: Michael Becker / FOX

Season 10 will once again be hosted by Nick Cannon, alongside panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. To help celebrate the milestone season, fan favorite celebrities from previous seasons will return to The Masked Singer stage with special performances all season long. Former contestants will also lend their hit songs to the Battle Royale semi-final competition in each group.

The special premiere episode will air on Fox Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT (live to all time zones). Season 10 competition will start Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

