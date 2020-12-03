Superstore to end with season 6

It's not a heavenly day for Superstore fans. NBC has announced that the beloved comedy will come to an end with the conclusion of season 6.

The series, which follows a group of Cloud 9 employees as they experience what it's like to work at a big box store, has dealt with a number of changes recently. Most notably, series star America Ferrera exited the show at the start of the current season, which also pivoted to cover the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Superstore has always been a signature NBC series that has never failed to make us laugh while also thoughtfully examining important issues people care deeply about," NBC's President of Scripted Content Lisa Katz, Presiden said in a statement. "This has been an amazing group of writers, producers, actors and crew to work with and we are incredibly grateful for all their contributions. This show will forever hold its place among the top workplace comedies for which we have a cherished history."

Universal Television President Erin Underhill added, "We are incredibly proud of this show and the stories we were able to tell within the walls of Cloud 9. We want to thank Justin Spitzer, who created this show, current showrunners Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller, all the writers, cast and crew. Not only did they bring us a comedy full of heart and humor, but Superstore also became one of the most socially impactful series on television."

Following its winter hiatus, Superstore will return on Thursday, Jan. 14 before ending in the spring with a total of 113 episodes.

"We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew," executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green said in a statement. "We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve."