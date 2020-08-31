Emotional Supernatural trailer offers look at final flashback episode

Young Sam and Dean are back!

Supernatural fans have long known that the CW series' final season would feature a flashback episode, but thanks to a new trailer for the final episodes, we've got a first look at the young Winchesters' big return.

The series has done many flashback episodes over the years, but it's been a while since fans have seen the young Winchesters. As co-showrunner Andrew Dabb told EW back in January, "For a long time, pretty much every season we would do a story that would flash back to a young Sam and Dean story. So this year we’re doing one of those, which we haven’t done for a long, long time."

The trailer, released on Monday, features Billie's return, Jack completing one final ritual in order for him to kill God, the aforementioned young Sam and Dean, Dean declaring that "it's time," and so much more. Watch it in full above.

The series, which returns on Thursday, Oct. 8, is currently in the middle of filming its series finale in Vancouver.