Supernatural stars react to production pause: 'We almost finished 15 seasons'

Two hours. That's how much of Sam and Dean's journey remains to be filmed.

"We almost finished 15 seasons," Supernatural star Misha Collins says. "We made it 325 episodes in, and to be stopped a mere two episodes before the end feels deeply frustrating." Like everyone, Supernatural halted production back in March due to social distancing measures, and though we know the show will complete its 327-episode series as soon as possible, for now, the end of the show is on hold. (When the show does return, there are a total of seven episodes left to air.)

"As soon as March happened, it really starting kicking in," Alexander Calvert says of the emotion surrounding the end. "Everybody started counting the days, counting the number of episodes left. We were kind of in this spiral of sentiment and then this whole thing happened, and I don't know if it's good or bad. Do you rip the Band-Aid off slowly or fast? Now we're being forced to peel it off slowly."

Co-showrunner Robert Singer adds, "Each script we felt a little like, 'Oh boy we're getting closer.' Having this delayed, it's been hard. If we were in season 14, you would say, 'We'll shut down, get through this virus, and pick up next year.' Knowing that this is the end, that makes it a little more difficult. Now, at the end of the day, it's a television show and what we're going through in the world is pretty horrific. But if it was any other season I don't think we'd be feeling quite as stressed about it as we are now."

For star Jared Padalecki, the quarantine has almost felt like a run-through of what's to come when the show does wrap and he no longer sees his Supernatural family every day. "This COVID thing has been a crazy eye opening of what the show has meant and the ultimate finality of it," Padalecki says. "It's kind of like a little dress rehearsal of what I'm going to do [after the show ends]." (Besides star in The CW's Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, of course.)

As frustrating as it is, there could be an upside to the production pause. "One possible unintended benefit of it is that it will draw out the end of the show and we'll be able to savor the end for a little bit longer," Collins says.

Not only will they be able to savor the end, but they'll be rested enough to bring their collective all to it. "Obviously, it’s a horribly unfortunate situation we’re in, but the silver lining is that it gives us an opportunity to recharge," Jensen Ackles says. "We had just finished episode 18, we shot one day of episode 19, and I was reading these two monster scripts thinking, ‘It’s like we’re at the end of a marathon and they want us to sprint for the last two miles.’ I feel like this almost gives us an opportunity to refocus and go into the last two episodes and hit them with everything we got. I think having this break might service the last few episodes better."

And, as Collins puts it, "I have not been hooked up to a ventilator yet, nor have any of my loved ones, so I'm just going to be thankful for that."

