A key scene in the final season of Supernatural has notably different dialogue in a version translated for Spanish viewers, and it's a change that's inspiring a range of feelings among fans — from outrage to suspicion to vindication.

The scene in question is the pivotal moment from Nov. 5's "Despair," in which the angel Castiel (Misha Collins) says he loves Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles). In the English version, Castiel says, "I love you," and then Dean responds, "Don't do this, Cas." But in the Spanish version, Dean says, "Y yo a ti, Cas" — "And I you, Cas." Which, obviously, is an entirely different reaction to somebody declaring their love. The Spanish version aired Stateside a couple of weeks after the English-language version, so it's only now that the difference is being spotted and circulated:

Adding to the debate is the fact that a contingent of fans have long wanted the two characters to be a couple, even though the producers have maintained that Dean is straight. As pointed out by the Daily Dot (which goes deeper into detail about this subject), given that Castiel was sucked into a hell dimension right after declaring his love, the original choice also led some to accuse the show of following the "bury your gays" trope (whereby gay characters are considered dispensable — though in this case, Castiel survived until nearly the series finale).

The situation is similar to much of the fandom uproar around the BBC's Sherlock, whereby some pined for straight friends and colleagues Sherlock and Dr. Watson to become lovers, and were disappointed the finale didn't include end with such as reveal, while the show's producers and actors maintained that such a move just wasn't in the nature of those characters. Likewise, some Game of Thrones fans believe there was an alternate ending for Daenerys Targaryen that was scripted and then changed.

But Sherlock and GoT fans never had a piece of video that actually suggests an alternate history. Some are accusing the CW of censoring the originally scripted ending, saying the Spanish version is the "real" one. Copies of episodes are often sent to foreign translators in advance, and last-minute changes could, in theory, still could be made after they are sent, yet still prior to air. But "Despair" was the final episode shot before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the show's production in March, so one would think the edit would have been locked months in advance.

The CW is a network that has many LGBTQ lead characters, so it's difficult to imagine the network or studio Warner Bros. changing a creative decision if the Spanish version is how the producers actually wanted the scene to play. The simplest explanation may be that a mistake was made along the way (albeit one that made the scene better for many fans). So far, there's no comment on the matter from the studio, but we'll update this story if more information becomes available.

