Supernatural boss says series finale is 'more of an old-school episode'

As Chuck once said, "Endings are hard." And that certainly rings true for a show that's been on as long as Supernatural and is dealing with a complicated mythology that involves God himself. That's why the writers decided to approach the finale like a bit of a throwback.

"Everything is pretty mythology-focused up until the finale," co-showrunner Andrew Dabb says. "[The finale] is a little bit more of an old-school episode."

Although episodes 19 and 20 aren't a literal two-parter, Dabb says they found it easier to approach them that way in the writers' room. "It seemed like a lot to land all of our myth and a satisfying farewell. Doing it all in 42 minutes would have been really difficult," says Dabb. "So, better for us to treat it almost like a two-parter, where a lot of the myth stuff, not all of it, but a lot it gets dealt with in episode 19 and then 20 can focus more on the characters and their journeys. We wanted it to, in some ways, hearken back to where the show began, which was two guys on the road saving people, hunting things."

Once the idea was set, coming to the perfect ending was a team effort. "When we were going to shoot the episodes, I did a final re-read and made some final tweaks," says Dabb. "Jared [Padalecki] weighed in and Jensen [Ackles] weighed in, and [co-showrunner] Bob Singer. We just wanted to really make sure it was landing the right way."

Although Dabb understands that they're never going to please everybody, he says, "We believe it feels like a fitting end to the show. We're happy with it and the hope is that the fans will be too."

